Here’s What SAVEUR Editors Are Buying on Amazon Prime Day 2023

It’s beginning to look a lot like Prime Day as Amazon gears up for its two-day sales event with some early deals. From July 11-12 there will be gobs of deep discounts on all kinds of goods, from food to electronics to clothing and home goods. Here at SAVEUR, we are holding out for some really special items that we’ve had our eyes on all year long. Some items are already on sale ahead of the event, while others won’t be released until the day of; regardless, we’re poised and ready to add these must-haves to our carts.

In my kitchen, few appliances are as productive as my trusty Zojirushi rice cooker. I use mine to make oatmeal, sticky rice, brown rice, congee, and even beans and lentils, and can’t recall a single time the results were subpar. The 5½-cup size makes a batch that lasts two days in my household of two. With the removable inner lid, not to mention the inner pot’s nonstick coating, clean-up is also a breeze. I’m also a sucker for the cheerful jingle it plays when the cooking cycle is done—I have a Pavlovian response to it now. My friend loves using it whenever she comes over, so I’m grabbing one on Prime Day for her upcoming housewarming. —Megan Zhang, Senior Editor, Food

I will be investing in a set of steak knives from my favorite knife brand this Amazon Prime Day. I own a few Zwillings already and they quickly became my “everyday knives”. I literally use them for everything from chopping garlic to slicing a banana. The quality has only gotten better over the years (with a quick sharpening here and there, of course). I can’t imagine ever using any other knives. —Jess Hothersall, Senior Photo Editor

Even though my paternal Grandpa was a frugal man, he was not the least bit stingy when it came to generativity and educating his grandchildren on the quality and waste-not-want-not usefulness of a Vitamix. Grandpa’s college graduation gift was my off-white Vitamix 5000 Total Nutrition Center, which has spun up countless whole-apple, kiwi, and kale smoothies, strawberry ice cream, and homegrown basil pesto. Admittedly, showing off a steaming blender in the midst of cooking broccoli cheese soup was one of my early-20s flexes. Decades later, I find it frustrating that my well-loved, yet 2-feet-tall beast doesn’t neatly fit under my cabinets and takes an entire cabinet to stow. So this Prime Day I’m splurging on the Vitamix Propel Series 750, a refined relative with a shorter stature and set-and-forget programmable buttons, including quick-clean. First up: A batch of spicy chilled avocado soup using fruits from a friend’s tree. —Stephanie Pancratz, Managing Director of Editorial Operations

I came of culinary age at a time when cast iron was king and nonstick pans were the devil. Word on the street was that the latter seared poorly, scratched easily, wore out in a year or two, and—the big one—maybe even caused cancer. Some of those criticisms were legit, but as I’ve learned cooking with All-Clad’s Nonstick Cookware Set, nonstick cookware has come a long way since the aughts. For starters, these pans have three layers of safe PTFE coating, making them longer-lasting and virtually impossible to scuff. The core, an amalgam of heavy-gauge aluminum and stainless steel, is an excellent heat conductor that’s also induction- (and oven-) friendly—and they give me a damn good sear. But what I love most about this set, at the risk of stating the obvious, is how practical it is: The pans are lightweight, nest nicely, and require minimal scrubbing to clean. —Benjamin Kemper, Senior Editor, Travel

When recipes call for a wok, I’ve been making do with my All Clad Essential Pan, hoping that its curved sides will allow me the same effects of cooking with a steeply sloped pan. There’s no substitution for the real thing, however, which is why I am eyeing this carbon steel wok from SAVEUR Selects (it’s our own line of cookware, so it’s clearly a good choice). It’s great for searing or frying, too, withstanding temps of up to 660 degrees Fahrenheit and compatible with all kinds of cooking surfaces (including induction). I’m ready to turn some of my garden’s summer bounty into a flavorful stir-fry with perfectly charred, smoky flavors from this beauty. —Ellen Fort, Senior Editor, Special Projects

Here in New York we’re in the thick of berry season, and some gorgeous stone fruit is starting to show up at the markets, too. When entertaining over the summer, I love to serve a juicy fruit- and booze-soaked angel food cake for dessert. The right equipment is key for clinching the AFC’s signature ethereal texture, and while clearly I’m a little bit biased in favor of our in-house cookware, I’m legitimately impressed by the slick no-stick finish of this easy-to-clean pan. Its removable core is an added bonus that makes unmolding a cinch. —Kat Craddock, EIC/CEO

Seasoned restaurant workers swear by heavy-duty rubber fatigue mats which, while unilaterally ugly, are essential for protecting line cooks’ and bartenders’ knees, feet, and backs through long shifts. In general, rugs in home kitchens err on the side of style rather than substance, so when I started working in the SAVEUR test kitchen years back, I was blown away by the plush and discreet mats positioned at each workstation. These days, our senior culinary producer, Jessie, does the bulk of our recipe testing from home, but I’m still a sucker for the bounce of proper floor covering beneath my feet when I cook. I’ll be ordering a fresh set on Prime Day. —Kat Craddock, EIC/CEO



I'm aware that any bin could do the job of a trash can, so why should I spend over $100 on it? But hear me out: A high-quality, well-designed trash can can truly be life-changing. We use and look at it every single day in our kitchen, making it well worth the investment in style and utility. The Simplehuman stainless steel trash can has a sleek look, and the slim body stands perfectly next to any kitchen island or counter. If you’re looking to upgrade your kitchen trash can, now is the time. —Jessie YuChen, Senior Culinary Producer