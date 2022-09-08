There is just something about beautiful cookware. In a world where aesthetic is everything, a beautiful set of baking dishes does double duty— inspiring you to cook and functioning as a beautiful backdrop for your food. Today, Staub is launching a stunningly chic collection in collaboration with the California lifestyle brand Jenni Kayne that will set the stage for some epic dinner parties. Here’s what you need to know.

Wait, who is Jenni Kayne?

Jenni Kayne herself is a designer and entrepreneur who founded her own lifestyle brand of the same name. This brand encompasses homewares, skincare, jewelry, shoes, clothing, and more. Kayne’s brand is all about the idea of living well every day, and she carries that forth with an emphasis on neutral tones, durability, simplicity, and timelessness. And it’s this ethos she’s brought into her collab with Staub to create pieces that will become instant classics in your kitchen.

What can I expect from this collection?

The collection features four pieces: a 7-quart cocotte round, a 5-quart cocotte round, a 3.75-quart cocotte French round, and a 2.75-quart cocotte oval gratin. Each piece will be in the exclusive White Truffle colorway—a creamy, off-white tone. This neutral perfectly showcases the meshing of these two brands: the cozy, chic, minimalist feel of Jenni Kayne with the classic nature of Staub. Plus, each item will include a nickel steel knob, which is also unique to this collection. Kayne wanted these pieces to be able to fit in seamlessly in her kitchen, so this collection was designed to blend in beautifully with the cookware you already own. So you can buy just one item or all four!

Where can I buy it?

This collection is available right now exclusively on Jenni Kayne’s website, with the exception of the cocotte French round, which won’t become available until October. This line is limited edition, so get it while you can.

