Honey Ginger French 75
This warmly spiced and subtly sweet rendition of the classic cocktail is inspired by Korean yakgwa cookies.
- Makes
1 cocktail, plus additional syrup
- Time
15 minutes
This fun, fizzy cocktail is perfect for ringing in the Lunar New Year (or for any party, really!). It’s inspired by Korean yakgwa, deep-fried flower cookies soaked in honey, sesame, and ginger. Here, a homemade honey-sesame syrup imbues the classic French 75 with a nutty flavor and creamy texture, while Domaine de Canton adds a soft, balanced ginger flavor. Leftover syrup can be drizzled over ice cream, used as a sweetener for coffee, or made into tea with more hot water.
Ingredients
- ½ cup honey
- ¼ cup well-stirred tahini
- ¼ tsp. ground cinnamon
- ¾ oz. gin, such as Bluecoat
- ¾ oz. Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur
- ¼ oz. fresh lemon juice
- 1½ oz. sparkling wine
- Yakgwa, for serving (optional)
Instructions
- To a blender, add the honey, tahini, cinnamon, and ½ cup of boiling water and blend until fully incorporated. Set aside to cool to room temperature.
- To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the gin, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, and ¼ ounce of the honey-sesame syrup and shake well until chilled, about 30 seconds. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a Nick & Nora or coupe glass and top with the sparkling wine. Serve with yakgwa on the side if desired.
