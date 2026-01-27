Honey Ginger French 75
This warmly spiced and subtly sweet rendition of the classic cocktail is inspired by Korean yakgwa cookies.

By Irene Yoo

Published on January 27, 2026

This fun, fizzy cocktail is perfect for ringing in the Lunar New Year (or for any party, really!). It’s inspired by Korean yakgwa, deep-fried flower cookies soaked in honey, sesame, and ginger. Here, a homemade honey-sesame syrup imbues the classic French 75 with a nutty flavor and creamy texture, while Domaine de Canton adds a soft, balanced ginger flavor. Leftover syrup can be drizzled over ice cream, used as a sweetener for coffee, or made into tea with more hot water. 

  • Makes

    1 cocktail, plus additional syrup

  • Time

    15 minutes

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Ben Weiner

Ingredients

  • ½ cup honey
  • ¼ cup well-stirred tahini
  • ¼ tsp. ground cinnamon
  • ¾ oz. gin, such as Bluecoat
  • ¾ oz. Domaine de Canton ginger liqueur
  • ¼ oz. fresh lemon juice
  • 1½ oz. sparkling wine
  • Yakgwa, for serving (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

To a blender, add the honey, tahini, cinnamon, and ½ cup of boiling water and blend until fully incorporated. Set aside to cool to room temperature. 

Step 2

To a cocktail shaker filled halfway with ice, add the gin, ginger liqueur, lemon juice, and ¼ ounce of the honey-sesame syrup and shake well until chilled, about 30 seconds. Strain through a fine-mesh strainer into a Nick & Nora or coupe glass and top with the sparkling wine. Serve with yakgwa on the side if desired. 
