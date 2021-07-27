Crusty bread sops up creamy burrata and juicy marinated tomatoes in this pleasantly messy sandwich from the Florentine enoteca Casa del Vino. Marinate the tomatoes overnight for sandwiches that come together in minutes. Check out more of our tomato recipes to celebrate the glory of summer.

Featured in “8 Reasons to Fall in Love with Florence.”

1 ⁄ 4 cup plus 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

⁄ cup plus 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil 1 ⁄ 4 cup balsamic vinegar

⁄ cup balsamic vinegar 1 tbsp. capers

10 oil-packed anchovy fillets, finely chopped (2 Tbsp.)

Crushed red chile flakes

Salt and freshly ground black pepper

One 8-oz. ball burrata

4 small crusty sandwich rolls Instructions To a large bowl, add the tomatoes, oil, vinegar, capers, anchovies, a pinch of chile flakes, and a generous pinch each of salt and black pepper. Stir well to combine. Cover with plastic wrap and let rest on the countertop or in the refrigerator for 8 hours or up to overnight. When ready to serve, let the tomato mixture come to room temperature. Split each sandwich roll and top with some of the tomato mixture (stir briefly before spooning it on). Divide the burrata among the rolls. Season with salt, black pepper, or more chile flakes to taste, and serve.

