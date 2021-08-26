In this offbeat cabbage slaw from chef Chris Shepherd of Underbelly in Houston, raw red cabbage adds a textural contrast to the grilled green cabbage, and a zippy, spicy-sweet-salty dressing goes well with the charred bits. If you’re looking for a way to balance out all the meaty (or not meaty) things you’re grilling, check out all of our slaw recipes.

Featured in: “A Houston Cookout with a Far East Reach.”

What You Will Need