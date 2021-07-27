Inspired by the ocakbaşı restaurants of London’s Little Istanbul, this tangy onion salad from cookbook author Yasmin Khan is a common accompaniment to kebabs. While it is typically made using the juice from pickled turnips, feel free to use any sour pickle juice you have as a substitute.

Featured in: “The Unifying Power of London’s Turkish Grill Houses.”

Equipment

Grilled Onion Salad with Sumac and Herbs Pomegranate molasses is the secret weapon in these sweet-and-sour flame-kissed onions, a traditional side dish at London’s Turkish grill houses. Yield: serves 4 Time: 25 minutes Ingredients 3 medium white onions, each cut into 6 wedges

¼ cups extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 tsp. kosher salt, plus more as needed

1 ⁄ 4 cup pomegranate molasses

⁄ cup pomegranate molasses 2 tbsp. sour pickle juice

1 tbsp. fresh lime juice

2 tsp. ground sumac

1 tsp. Aleppo pepper

Freshly ground black pepper

2 tbsp. chopped Italian parsley leaves

1 tbsp. chopped mint leaves Instructions In a bowl, toss the onions with 2 tablespoons oil and 1 teaspoon salt. Heat a grill or grill pan over high heat. Once hot, add the onions and cook, turning occasionally, until softened and charred all over, 10–12 minutes. Meanwhile, make the dressing: In a large bowl, whisk the molasses, ¼ cup water, pickle juice, lime juice, sumac, Aleppo pepper, and the remaining oil. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Transfer the onions to the bowl of dressing. Toss in the herbs. Serve hot or at room temperature.

Thomas Payne

The humble onion is often treated as an afterthought, but handled correctly can star in dishes. See our top 50 Onion Recipes »