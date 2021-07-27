In Egypt, barley is typically eaten in a pudding for breakfast or dessert, but in this recipe from Suzanne Zeidy, it’s turned into a hearty salad with grilled vegetables, feta, and pistachios. Grain bowls like this one are a great way to clear out your fridge. Add just about any leftover cooked veggies, and dress with a light vinaigrette for a quick and easy desk lunch. For more ways to add smoky, flame-kissed flavor to salads and sides, check out all of our grilled summer salad recipes.

Featured in: “Lunch at the Desert’s Edge.”