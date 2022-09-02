Every year on the fifteenth day of the eighth lunar month, people across China, Vietnam, and other Asian countries enjoy mooncakes in celebration of the Mid-Autumn Festival. A ritual that dates back centuries, these delicacies are stuffed with decadent sweet and savory fillings and traditionally baked until deeply golden-brown.

In modern times, the treats have diversified, and one contemporary variety that’s become wildly popular is snow-skin mooncakes, a rice-flour-based version with a soft, chewy, slightly translucent wrapper. Unlike their traditional counterparts, snow-skin mooncakes don’t require an oven. For this iteration, I’ve stuffed the wrappers with a creamy, slightly sweet mung bean paste. The earthy flavor of the beans and milky essence of the butter make for a luscious filling.

Snow-skin mooncakes usually call for gao fen, which is cooked glutinous rice flour. This can be hard to find in the U.S, so instead, the recipe uses raw flour, and we’ll ensure it all gets cooked before using it in the mooncakes.

For steaming the dough, you can use a metal steaming rack or a bamboo steamer.

To give the confections their signature beautiful designs, you’ll need a few 50-gram mooncake molds.