At The Anchovy Bar in San Francisco’s Fillmore district, the tiny, salty eponymous fish is the star of the menu. During the season, which takes place from May to October in the Bay Area, chef Stuart Brioza cures his own mere moments after they’ve been delivered to the piers. But when fresh anchovies aren’t on hand, he chooses high-quality varieties cured in Spain or Italy, like Delfino Battista. A white bean dip called anchoiade is an excellent vessel for umami-laden anchovies, combining the creaminess of white beans with salty capers, bright lemon, and chile flakes for a thick, rich spread. Brioza and his team fry slabs of sourdough bread in olive oil before spackling them with the stuff, then topping the toasts with long-cooked broccolini, orange zest, and a few more whole, plump anchovies for good measure. Brioza favors French Tarbais beans, but if you can’t find them, feel free to use cannellinis.

White Bean Anchoiade Salty anchovies and capers, and creamy white beans are the base for this craveable spread that’s based on a classic French dish. Yield: makes 3 cups Time: 10 minutes Ingredients 2 cups canned, drained, cannellini beans

1 ⁄ 3 cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano

⁄ cup finely grated Parmigiano-Reggiano 6 cured anchovy fillets

3 tbsp. cream cheese

3 tbsp. capers

2 tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp. fresh lemon juice, plus more to taste

1 tsp. finely grated lemon zest

Chile flakes

Kosher salt Instructions To a food processor, add the beans, Parmigiano, anchovies, cream cheese, capers, olive oil, lemon juice, lemon zest, and chile flakes and blend on high until smooth. Season to taste with salt and more lemon juice, then serve the anchoiade immediately or transfer to an airtight container and store for up to 5 days.