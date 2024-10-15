Seafood Pasta with Chorizo and Corn

Season the shrimp all over with the Ceviche Spice Blend and salt. To a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, working in batches, add the shrimp and cook, flipping once, until golden and pink, 2–3 minutes per batch. Transfer the shrimp to a medium bowl.

Return the skillet to medium-high heat, add the chorizo, and cook, stirring and breaking up the pieces with a wooden spoon, until browned and crisp, 4–6 minutes. Add the corn kernels and cook until slightly softened, 2–3 minutes more. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chorizo and corn to the bowl with the shrimp.

Step 3