Seafood Pasta with Chorizo and Corn

This low-effort main brimming with tender shrimp and clams is all about the rich, smoky sauce.

  • Serves

    4

  • Time

    35 minutes

PHOTO: HEAMI LEE • JESSIE YUCHEN

By Farideh Sadeghin

Published on October 15, 2024

An ode to a seafood boil, this simple pasta dish is brimming with fresh shrimp, clams, chorizo, and corn. The trick is to cook everything but the pasta in the same skillet and layer in flavor and oomph along the way. Season the shrimp with SAVEUR x Burlap & Barrel Ceviche Spice Blend before sautéing; brown the chorizo until nice and crispy; steam the clams with garlic, shallot, and beer; and punch up the cooking liquid with lemon juice before reducing. The resulting rich, robust sauce is perfect for tossing with a shell-shaped pasta such as lumache. Don’t feel like noodles? Use fresh bread to soak up all the juices instead.

Order SAVEUR x Burlap & Barrel’s Ceviche Spice Blend here.

Ingredients

  • 1 lb. peeled and deveined shrimp
  • 2 Tbsp. Ceviche Spice Blend
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 8 oz. fresh chorizo, casings removed
  • 2 ears corn, husked, kernels removed
  • 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
  • 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
  • 1 large shallot, thinly sliced
  • 12 small clams, such as littleneck, manila, or cherrystone
  • ½ cup lager
  • 2 lemons, plus wedges for serving
  • 8 oz. lumache or other shell pasta
  • 2 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley leaves

Instructions

Step 1

Season the shrimp all over with the Ceviche Spice Blend and salt. To a large skillet over medium-high heat, add the oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, working in batches, add the shrimp and cook, flipping once, until golden and pink, 2–3 minutes per batch. Transfer the shrimp to a medium bowl. 

Step 2

Return the skillet to medium-high heat, add the chorizo, and cook, stirring and breaking up the pieces with a wooden spoon, until browned and crisp, 4–6 minutes. Add the corn kernels and cook until slightly softened, 2–3 minutes more. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the chorizo and corn to the bowl with the shrimp. 

Step 3

In the same skillet over medium heat, melt the butter. When the foam subsides, add the garlic and shallot and cook until the shallot is soft, 3–4 minutes. Add the clams and beer, then turn the heat to medium-high. Cut one of the lemons in half, juice both halves into the skillet, then add the lemon halves. Cover the skillet and cook until the clams open, about 7 minutes. (Discard any clams that do not open.) Continue cooking the clams, uncovered, until the liquid has reduced by about one-third, about 3 minutes. Return the chorizo, shrimp, and corn to the skillet and keep warm. 

Step 4

Meanwhile, bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta and cook according to package instructions until al dente, then drain.

Step 5

To the skillet, add the pasta, then zest in the remaining lemon. Add the parsley, season to taste with salt and black pepper, and toss to combine. Serve with lemon wedges on the side.

