Seafood Pasta with Chorizo and Corn
This low-effort main brimming with tender shrimp and clams is all about the rich, smoky sauce.
- Serves
4
- Time
35 minutes
An ode to a seafood boil, this simple pasta dish is brimming with fresh shrimp, clams, chorizo, and corn. The trick is to cook everything but the pasta in the same skillet and layer in flavor and oomph along the way. Season the shrimp with SAVEUR x Burlap & Barrel Ceviche Spice Blend before sautéing; brown the chorizo until nice and crispy; steam the clams with garlic, shallot, and beer; and punch up the cooking liquid with lemon juice before reducing. The resulting rich, robust sauce is perfect for tossing with a shell-shaped pasta such as lumache. Don’t feel like noodles? Use fresh bread to soak up all the juices instead.
Ingredients
- 1 lb. peeled and deveined shrimp
- 2 Tbsp. Ceviche Spice Blend
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 2 Tbsp. olive oil
- 8 oz. fresh chorizo, casings removed
- 2 ears corn, husked, kernels removed
- 3 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 2 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- 1 large shallot, thinly sliced
- 12 small clams, such as littleneck, manila, or cherrystone
- ½ cup lager
- 2 lemons, plus wedges for serving
- 8 oz. lumache or other shell pasta
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley leaves
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
