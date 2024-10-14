9 Baijiu Cocktail Recipes You’ll Want to Make on Repeat

Considering how long people have been drinking baijiu (millennia!), it’s remarkable that the grain-distilled spirit is only just now becoming a mainstream cocktail ingredient in the U.S. The most consumed liquor on the planet, baijiu had long been relegated to room-temperature shots until recent years, when mixologists across the country began to reimagine the liquor’s potential.

Depending on the style and provenance, one bottle of baijiu might be crisp and floral, while another can be woodsy and umami, so there’s vast room for experimentation. From a fruit-forward twist on a whiskey sour to a savory creation with XO sauce and basil, here are some of our favorite ways to sip baijiu.

Photo: Brian Klutch • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen • Prop Styling: Paige Hicks

This twist on a whiskey sour swaps out bourbon for oolong-infused light-aroma baijiu. Umeshu (Japanese plum wine) and pineapple juice serve as a sweet foil for the earthy fragrance of the tea leaves. Get the recipe >

Photo: Brian Klutch • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen • Prop Styling: Paige Hicks

In this refreshing smash cocktail, blood orange purée contributes a pleasantly bitter base note while strong-aroma baijiu lends tropical-fruit undertones and a hint of umami. Get the recipe >

Photo: Brian Klutch • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen • Prop Styling: Paige Hicks

This light, zingy cocktail takes its cues from two beloved Japanese drinks: chuhai (shochu highballs) and melon cream soda. Barley shochu’s mild nuttiness and Midori melon liqueur’s honey notes soften the pungent edge of strong-aroma baijiu while accenting its pineapple undertones. Get the recipe >

Photo: Heami Lee • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen

Homemade Thai basil syrup gives this light-aroma baijiu- and rye whiskey-based cocktail its bright, peppery flavor and striking jade hue. Get the recipe >

Photo: Heami Lee • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen

Amplify baijiu’s umami with rich seafood-based XO sauce, juicy cherry tomatoes, and fragrant fresh basil in this sensational savory cocktail. Get the recipe >

Photo: Heami Lee • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen

A delightful twist on the classic, this spirit-forward drink blends gin with the Chinese spirit baijiu and a few drops of Sichuan chile oil. If you’re a dirty martini fan, this recipe is also just as alluring made filthy with olive brine and an olive garnish. Get the recipe >

Photo: Heami Lee • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen

Vermouth, baijiu, and tonic are the winning trifecta behind this cocktail’s acronym. More specifically, sweet Italian vermouth and strong-aroma baijiu are stirred together with fresh lemon juice, simple syrup, and Angostura and orange bitters, and finished with a splash of tonic water and an orange peel. Get the recipe >

Photo: Heami Lee • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen

Rhum agricole offers an earthy, herbaceous contrast to fruity strong-aroma baijiu in this boozy slushie, while maraschino liqueur adds sweetness and a splash of fresh orange and lime juice balances everything out. Get the recipe >

Photo: Heami Lee • Food Styling: Jessie YuChen