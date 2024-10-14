Stir-Fried Shacha Lamb Noodles
Channel Taiwan’s night markets at home with this satisfying weeknight dish redolent of chiles and garlic.
- Serves
2
- Time
40 minutes
Stir-fried lamb noodles are a staple at Taiwan’s night markets and food stalls. This at-home version relies on shacha (also spelled sha cha or sacha)—a seafood-based sauce popular in Taiwan—for its briny, aromatic flavor and swaps out the traditional michiu (Taiwanese rice wine) for light-aroma baijiu to cut the richness of the lamb and enhance its umami. The hearty dish is a great way to use up leftover baijiu—deglazing the hot wok with a splash of the grain-distilled liquor introduces subtle floral, fruity, and pungent notes, and gives the stir-fry a touch more complexity.
Featured in “Baijiu, the World’s Most Popular Spirit, Is Coming for Your Cocktail” by Megan Zhang.
Ingredients
- ¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. Taiwanese-style shacha sauce, such as Bullhead, divided
- 2 Tbsp. soy sauce, divided
- 1 tsp. granulated or raw cane sugar
- 5 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
- ½ lb. lamb shoulder, thinly sliced
- Kosher salt
- 11 oz. fresh lo mein or yakisoba noodles
- ¼ cup plus 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
- 2 large eggs
- 3 red bird’s-eye chiles, thinly sliced, plus more for garnish
- 1 small onion, thinly sliced
- 1 scallion, cut into ½-in. pieces, plus more for garnish
- 8 oz. water spinach (or substitute regular spinach), tender stalks and leaves only, separated and cut into 2-in. pieces
- ¼ cup light-aroma baijiu, such as Kinmen Kaoliang 58, or michiu (Taiwanese rice wine)
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
