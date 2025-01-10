Banana Bread With Brazil Nuts
This lightly sweetened, yeasted loaf makes a satisfying breakfast or teatime treat.
- Serves
8–10
- Time
1 hour 10 minutes
At Iacitata: Amazônia Viva, a restaurant and cultural center in Belém, Brazil, chef Tainá Marajoara serves this lightly sweet bread, studded with rich and crunchy Brazil nuts, alongside an array of local fruit preserves. Unlike most banana breads, this one is leavened with yeast, which results in a moist, fluffy loaf.
Featured in "The Amazon’s Indigenous Ingredients Are Trending. But What Does That Mean for Its People?" by Michael Snyder.
Ingredients
- 3 cups all-purpose flour, plus more for dusting
- 3 Tbsp. finely chopped Brazil nuts, divided
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- ¼ tsp. plus ⅛ tsp. instant yeast
- 16 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened, plus more for greasing
- 1½ cups plus 1 Tbsp. light brown sugar, divided
- 6 large eggs
- 1 Tbsp. round cinnamon, divided
- 6 ripe bananas, peeled and sliced ½-in. thick
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
- Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. In a large bowl, stir together the flour, 2 tablespoons of the Brazil nuts, the salt, and yeast. In a second large bowl, use a wooden spoon to beat the butter and 1½ cups of brown sugar until fluffy, 3–6 minutes. Beat in the eggs one at a time until smooth, then fold in the flour mixture until no dry streaks remain.
- In a small bowl, stir together 2 teaspoons each of cinnamon and flour. Butter a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan, then dust with the cinnamon mixture, shaking out any excess. Arrange a single layer of banana slices on the bottom of the pan, then add the batter, smoothing the surface with the back of the spoon. Top with the remaining banana slices, then sprinkle with the remaining brown sugar, Brazil nuts, and cinnamon.
- Bake, rotating the pan halfway through cooking, until a toothpick inserted into the center of the cake comes out clean, about 1 hour. (Start checking after 40 minutes, and if the top begins to darken quickly, tent with foil.) Set aside to cool slightly, then invert onto a wire rack and cool to room temperature before serving. Cut into slices and serve. (In an airtight container, the banana cake will keep for 3 days at room temperature.)
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story