Banana Bread with Brazil Nuts

Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. In a large bowl, stir together the flour, 2 tablespoons of the Brazil nuts, the salt, and yeast. In a second large bowl, use a wooden spoon to beat the butter and 1½ cups of brown sugar until fluffy, 3–6 minutes. Beat in the eggs one at a time until smooth, then fold in the flour mixture until no dry streaks remain.

In a small bowl, stir together 2 teaspoons each of cinnamon and flour. Butter a 9- by 5-inch loaf pan, then dust with the cinnamon mixture, shaking out any excess. Arrange a single layer of banana slices on the bottom of the pan, then add the batter, smoothing the surface with the back of the spoon. Top with the remaining banana slices, then sprinkle with the remaining brown sugar, Brazil nuts, and cinnamon.

