Budae jjigae is a really delicious way to feed a crowd in one fell swoop, using mostly pantry ingredients. All you need is the pot, a ladle, and a few bowls of white rice to soak up all the accoutrements, a landing pad for the cheese. Don’t sleep on the rich soup, fortified with all of those incredible canned meats. It tastes special, and lived in. It helps that everyone I’ve ever served this dish to seems to love it, especially once you add the ramyun noodles.]

The word “ramyun” refers to Korean-style instant noodles. Where Korean ramyun is always

instant, Japanese ramen can be fresh or instant. The brand here doesn’t matter so much. Though Shin is arguably the most popular, cookbook author Eric Kim enjoys the chewiness of Samyang and Jin, but use whatever you like and whatever you have on hand.

This recipe is adapted from Korean American: Food That Tastes Like Home (© 2022 Eric Kim. Published by Clarkson Potter, an imprint of Random House.)

Featured in “For My Family, This Complex Korean American Dish Represents Celebration.”