Bull Shot
A pair of unlikely bedfellows, vodka and beef broth come together in this classic 1950s savory cocktail.
- Makes
1 cocktail
- Time
5 minutes
Vodka and beef broth pair surprisingly well in this unusual cocktail that originated at Detroit’s Caucus Club in the 1950s. Legend has it that advertising executive John Hurley was brainstorming ways to sell more Campbell’s beef broth with the club’s owner Lester Gruber, and lo and behold, the Bull Shot was born. Think of it as a Bloody Mary with beef broth in place of tomato juice and plenty of Tabasco.
Featured in “Drinks That Beat the Heat” in the June/July 2009 issue.
Ingredients
- 6 oz. beef broth
- 1½ oz. vodka
- ½ oz. fresh lime juice
- Tabasco
- Worcestershire sauce
- Lime twist, for garnish (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
- In a rocks glass with a few ice cubes, stir together the broth, vodka, and lime juice. Season to taste with Tabasco and Worcestershire and garnish with a lime twist if desired.
