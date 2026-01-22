Vodka and beef broth pair surprisingly well in this unusual cocktail that originated at Detroit’s Caucus Club in the 1950s. Legend has it that advertising executive John Hurley was brainstorming ways to sell more Campbell’s beef broth with the club’s owner Lester Gruber, and lo and behold, the Bull Shot was born. Think of it as a Bloody Mary with beef broth in place of tomato juice and plenty of Tabasco.