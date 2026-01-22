Bull Shot
A pair of unlikely bedfellows, vodka and beef broth come together in this classic 1950s savory cocktail.

By SAVEUR Editors

Published on January 22, 2026

Vodka and beef broth pair surprisingly well in this unusual cocktail that originated at Detroit’s Caucus Club in the 1950s. Legend has it that advertising executive John Hurley was brainstorming ways to sell more Campbell’s beef broth with the club’s owner Lester Gruber, and lo and behold, the Bull Shot was born. Think of it as a Bloody Mary with beef broth in place of tomato juice and plenty of Tabasco. 

Featured in “Drinks That Beat the Heat” in the June/July 2009 issue.

  • Makes

    1 cocktail

  • Time

    5 minutes

Photo: Murray Hall • Food Styling: Thu Buser

Ingredients

  • 6 oz. beef broth
  • 1½ oz. vodka
  • ½ oz. fresh lime juice
  • Tabasco
  • Worcestershire sauce
  • Lime twist, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

In a rocks glass with a few ice cubes, stir together the broth, vodka, and lime juice. Season to taste with Tabasco and Worcestershire and garnish with a lime twist if desired.
  1. In a rocks glass with a few ice cubes, stir together the broth, vodka, and lime juice. Season to taste with Tabasco and Worcestershire and garnish with a lime twist if desired.
Recipes

Bull Shot

A pair of unlikely bedfellows, vodka and beef broth come together in this classic 1950s savory cocktail.

  • Makes

    1 cocktail

  • Time

    5 minutes

Bull Shot
PHOTO: MURRAY HALL • FOOD STYLING: THU BUSER

By SAVEUR Editors

Published on January 22, 2026

Vodka and beef broth pair surprisingly well in this unusual cocktail that originated at Detroit’s Caucus Club in the 1950s. Legend has it that advertising executive John Hurley was brainstorming ways to sell more Campbell’s beef broth with the club’s owner Lester Gruber, and lo and behold, the Bull Shot was born. Think of it as a Bloody Mary with beef broth in place of tomato juice and plenty of Tabasco. 

Featured in “Drinks That Beat the Heat” in the June/July 2009 issue.

Ingredients

  • 6 oz. beef broth
  • 1½ oz. vodka
  • ½ oz. fresh lime juice
  • Tabasco
  • Worcestershire sauce
  • Lime twist, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

In a rocks glass with a few ice cubes, stir together the broth, vodka, and lime juice. Season to taste with Tabasco and Worcestershire and garnish with a lime twist if desired.
  1. In a rocks glass with a few ice cubes, stir together the broth, vodka, and lime juice. Season to taste with Tabasco and Worcestershire and garnish with a lime twist if desired.

Keep Reading

Vanilla-Rum Custard

Vanilla-Rum Custard

By Roberta Corradin
Tourment d’Amour

Tourment d’Amour

By Cillette Appolinaire, Adapted by Ryan McCarthy
Fassionola Syrup Recipe

Fassionola Syrup

By Sheila Arndt
Love in a Hurricane Cocktail Recipe

Love in a Hurricane

By Sheila Arndt
Fassionola cocktail syrup

The Secret History Behind a Prohibition-Era Cocktail Syrup

By Ellery Weil
Bo Luc Lac (Shaking Beef)

Bo Luc Lac (Shaking Beef)

By Charles Phan
Spicy Black Beans With Queso Fresco

Spicy Black Beans With Queso Fresco

By SAVEUR Editors
6 Must-Try Recipes That Make the Most of Grana Padano and Prosciutto di Parma

6 Must-Try Recipes That Make the Most of Grana Padano and Prosciutto di Parma

By Ryan McCarthy
Marjolaine

Marjolaine

By David Lebovitz
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe