In his fourth cookbook, Crumbs, food writer and former SAVEUR editor Ben Mims takes a deep dive into global cookie culture, sharing the recipes and histories of 300 cookies from around the world. These lightly sweet, crispy cookies—one of many styles collectively called buskut, or “biscuit” in Somalia—are a popular treat often made to celebrate the holiday of Eid. You will need a cookie press to pipe the dough into wreath, ring, or “long biscuit” shapes, the last of which produces a delicious ridged cookie ideal for dipping in coffee or tea. Though these cookies may resemble the paste di meliga of Northern Italy, reflecting Italy’s colonization of Somalia in 1889, cardamom is a signature ingredient of East Africa, and reflects Somalia’s position as an important historic point along the spice trade.