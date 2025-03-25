Capirotada (Mexican Bread Pudding)
Transform stale bolillos into an impressive Lenten dessert with sweet piloncillo syrup and plenty of melted cheese.
- Serves
6–8
- Time
1 hour 15 minutes
This cinnamon-scented dessert, layered with cheese, dried bread, and a syrup made with piloncillo, a brown cane sugar used in Mexican cooking, is a traditional feast dish for Cuaresma, or Lent. Recipes vary across families and typically include an assortment of nuts and fruit. You can find bolillos at Mexican markets, but you can substitute a baguette or country white bread if needed.
Featured in the August/September 2012 issue.
Ingredients
- 1½ cups finely chopped piloncillo
- 1 cinnamon stick, preferably canela
- 2 large eggs
- 8 oz. stale bolillos, cut into 1-in. cubes
- 8 oz. queso Oaxaca, shredded, divided
- ⅔ cup raisins
- ½ cup coarsely chopped almonds
- 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter, cubed and chilled
- Vanilla ice cream, for serving (optional)
Instructions
- To a small pot over high heat, add the piloncillo, cinnamon stick, and 1½ cups of water and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to medium-low and simmer until reduced by one quarter, about 40 minutes. Discard the cinnamon stick and set aside to cool, then whisk in the eggs until smooth. Set the syrup aside.
- Meanwhile, position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F.
- To a medium bowl, add the bolillo cubes, three-quarters of the cheese, the raisins, and almonds. Pour over the syrup and toss until evenly coated. Transfer to an 8-inch square baking dish, sprinkle with the remaining cheese, and dot with the butter. Cover with foil and bake until the pudding is bubbling and the cheese is melted, about 10 minutes. Uncover and continue baking until the cheese is lightly browned, about 12 minutes more.
- Scoop into bowls and serve with ice cream if desired.
