Summer Squash and Plum Salad With Umeboshi Vinaigrette

Make the vinaigrette: In a large jar with a lid, shake together the vinegar, bonito, shoyu, sakura blossoms, sugar, umeboshi, and kombu. Set aside at room temperature for at least 8 hours, or up to 24.

Set a fine-mesh strainer over a small bowl and strain the vinaigrette, discarding the solids. (It will keep in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 1 month.)

