Arroz Con Pollo
A staple in many households across Latin America, this version of the iconic chicken and rice dish is inspired by a Cuban family recipe.
- Serves
6
- Time
1 hour 30 minutes
Many Latinx households have their own signature version of arroz con pollo, the iconic dish of chicken and rice cooked in a pot with peppers, aromatics, and the ubiquitous sazón. This version from Kiera Wright-Ruiz’s debut cookbook, My (Half) Latinx Kitchen, is the author’s attempt to capture the dish as prepared by her Cuban foster mother in South Florida. Though Wright-Ruiz didn’t receive the official recipe, she never forgot her foster mom’s additions of pimento-stuffed olives, capers, and lager beer to deepen the rice’s flavor.
Adapted with permission from My (Half) Latinx Kitchen: Half Recipes, Half Stories, All Latin American by Kiera Wright-Ruiz. Copyright © 2025 by Kiera Wright-Ruiz. Photography © 2025 by Lauren Vied Allen. From Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers.
Featured in “This (Half) Latinx Cookbook Celebrates the Author’s Cultural In-Between” by Jessica Carbone.
Ingredients
- 2 lb. whole chicken legs (thighs and drumsticks attached)
- 1 tsp. freshly ground black pepper
- 1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. kosher salt, divided
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more if needed
- ½ large onion, finely chopped
- ½ large green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and finely chopped
- ½ large red bell pepper, cored, seeded, and finely chopped
- 5 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- One 12-oz. can lager beer
- 1 cup tomato sauce
- 1 Tbsp. sazón with achiote (two 4-g packets)
- ½ tsp. dried oregano
- 2 bay leaves
- ½ cup packed finely chopped cilantro leaves and tender stems, divided
- 2 cups medium-grain white rice
- ½ cup pimento-stuffed manzanilla olives, drained and halved crosswise
- 2 Tbsp. brined capers, drained (optional)
- 1½ cups frozen peas
- 1 Tbsp. white vinegar
- 1 jarred roasted red pepper, thinly sliced, for garnish
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
Step 7
- Pat the chicken dry, then season with the black pepper and 1 tablespoon of the salt. Set aside.
- To a large heavy pot over medium-high heat, add the oil. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add the chicken in a single layer and cook, turning, until evenly browned, 8–10 minutes. (If the chicken doesn’t fit in a single layer, work in batches, adding more oil if needed.) Transfer to a plate and set aside.
- Turn the heat to medium and add the onion, green and red peppers, and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent and the mixture is fragrant, about 5 minutes. Add the beer, tomato sauce, sazón, oregano, bay leaves, ¼ cup of the cilantro, and the reserved chicken. Bring to a boil over high, then turn the heat to medium-low, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and tender, 25–30 minutes.
- Meanwhile, in a fine-mesh strainer, rinse the rice under cool water until the water runs clear.
- Add the rice, olives, capers if desired, and remaining salt to the pot and give it a small shake to level out the rice. Bring to a boil over high, then turn the heat to low, cover, and cook until the rice is just al dente, about 20 minutes.
- Remove the pot from the heat. Uncover and sprinkle the peas on top, then cover and set aside until the peas are warmed through and any residual moisture is absorbed, 15–20 minutes.
- Just before serving, discard the bay leaves and stir in the vinegar. Gently fluff the rice to mix in any crispy parts from the bottom. Set aside uncovered to release the steam for 5 minutes, then garnish with the roasted red pepper and remaining cilantro. (Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.)
