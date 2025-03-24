Arroz Con Pollo

Instructions

Step 1 Pat the chicken dry, then season with the black pepper and 1 tablespoon of the salt. Set aside.

Step 2 To a large heavy pot over medium-high heat, add the oil. When the oil is hot and shimmering, add the chicken in a single layer and cook, turning, until evenly browned, 8–10 minutes. (If the chicken doesn’t fit in a single layer, work in batches, adding more oil if needed.) Transfer to a plate and set aside.

Step 3 Turn the heat to medium and add the onion, green and red peppers, and garlic. Cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent and the mixture is fragrant, about 5 minutes. Add the beer, tomato sauce, sazón, oregano, bay leaves, ¼ cup of the cilantro, and the reserved chicken. Bring to a boil over high, then turn the heat to medium-low, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is cooked through and tender, 25–30 minutes.

Step 4 Meanwhile, in a fine-mesh strainer, rinse the rice under cool water until the water runs clear.

Step 5 Add the rice, olives, capers if desired, and remaining salt to the pot and give it a small shake to level out the rice. Bring to a boil over high, then turn the heat to low, cover, and cook until the rice is just al dente, about 20 minutes.

Step 6 Remove the pot from the heat. Uncover and sprinkle the peas on top, then cover and set aside until the peas are warmed through and any residual moisture is absorbed, 15–20 minutes.

Step 7 Just before serving, discard the bay leaves and stir in the vinegar. Gently fluff the rice to mix in any crispy parts from the bottom. Set aside uncovered to release the steam for 5 minutes, then garnish with the roasted red pepper and remaining cilantro. (Leftovers can be refrigerated for up to 5 days.)