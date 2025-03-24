Corn and Potato Taquitos

Make the filling: To a medium pot, add the potatoes, 1 tablespoon salt, and enough water to cover. Bring to a boil over high, then turn the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the potatoes are tender, 10–15 minutes.

Drain the potatoes and return them to the pot. Using a potato masher or a fork, mash the potatoes, adding the butter, lime zest, Tajín, and cornstarch about halfway through, until smooth, about 5 minutes total. Stir in the corn and cheddar until evenly distributed. Season to taste with salt, then set aside.

Make the taquitos: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 425°F. Place the tortillas on a microwave-safe plate and loosely cover with a damp paper towel. Microwave in 15-second increments until warm, 30 seconds to 1 minute total.

Step 4