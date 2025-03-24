Plátano Maduro Asado Con Queso (Roasted Plantains With Cheese)
The ripe fruits are basted with butter and topped with melted mozzarella in this salty-sweet Ecuadorian treat.
- Serves
2
- Time
30 minutes
This deceptively simple recipe comes from Kiera Wright-Ruiz’s debut cookbook, My (Half) Latinx Kitchen, and pays tribute to her Ecuadorian grandfather’s favorite snack. In Wright-Ruiz’s version, super-ripe plantains are coated in melted butter and baked until deep brown, then stuffed with shredded mozzarella, resulting in a savory-sweet and totally satisfying treat. (For the best results, Wright-Ruiz recommends using completely blackened, almost too-soft plantains, which have more sugar and create more caramelized clusters along the surface—so while this dish comes together quickly, you should buy your plantains in advance and give them time to ripen if needed.)
Adapted with permission from My (Half) Latinx Kitchen: Half Recipes, Half Stories, All Latin American by Kiera Wright-Ruiz. Copyright © 2025 by Kiera Wright-Ruiz. Photography © 2025 by Lauren Vied Allen. From Harvest, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishers. Reprinted by permission.
Ingredients
- 2 very ripe, blackened plantains (about 1 lb.)
- 3 Tbsp. salted butter, melted
- ¼ cup shredded low-moisture mozzarella cheese
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
- Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 425°F.
- Using a paring knife, cut off the ends of the plantains. Carefully cut a shallow slit along the length of the plantains without cutting into the flesh. Remove and discard the peels. Place the plantains on a foil-lined baking sheet and pour or spoon the butter over them.
- Bake the plantains, flipping halfway through, until tender and caramelized on both sides, 20–25 minutes.
- Remove the plantains from the oven and turn them curved-side up. Using the tip of a paring knife, cut a shallow horizontal slit along the length of the plantains without cutting all the way to the bottom. Using a spoon, gently spread each plantain open and stuff with the mozzarella. Bake until the cheese is melted, about 2 minutes. Serve immediately.
