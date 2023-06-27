Changua (Milky Colombian Soup)
This breakfast soup with jammy eggs, herbaceous alliums, and hunks of bread is a one-pot delight guaranteed to lure you out of bed.
- Serves
4
- Cook
20 minutes
Since the early 1800s, the tiny, beloved restaurant La Puerta Falsa in Bogotá has been serving traditional homestyle Colombian fare, with a short menu featuring tamales, ajiaco, and—the one that stayed with me the most—changua. A milky soup bobbing with jammy eggs, hunks of bread, and pungent alliums, changua is a belly-warming breakfast with an interesting amalgamation of textures and flavors. This changua recipe is adapted from the version served at La Puerta Falsa.
For the bread, almojábanas and pandebono (two Colombian varieties made with cheese), as well as calados (a type of stale bread), are popular choices—look for them at a Colombian bakery, or online. Day-old crusty country loaves or baguettes are also typical.
For the cheese, Bogotana chef Alejandra Cubillos González recommends queso Colombiano or queso campesino. When she can’t find these, she sometimes substitutes cheese curds. Or, use halloumi or low-moisture mozzarella, as Colombiana cookbook author Mariana Velasquez suggests. Though adding cheese—as Puerta Falsa does—is common, the dish is just as often made without it, depending on region and personal preference.
Ingredients
- 3 cups 2-percent milk
- 3 scallions, two halved lengthwise, one finely chopped
- 3 cilantro sprigs, plus ¼ cup finely chopped leaves and stems
- Kosher salt
- 6 oz. Colombian-style queso fresco, cut into ½-in. slices, optional (see headnote)
- 4 large eggs
- 6 oz. day-old bread (see headnote), cut into large bite-size pieces (3 cups, lightly packed)