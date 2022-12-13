Quick Coconut-Chip Sorbet
Pantry products and a genius gelateria technique are the keys to this luscious vegan dessert.
- Serves
Makes 1½ quarts
- Cook
3 hours
My first job out of culinary school was working as a cook for James Beard Award-winning pastry chef Mindy Segal. Mindy was—and still is—well-known for her incredible custard-style ice creams which we made from scratch and churned daily. While her egg-based recipes were rooted in French technique, for any flavor that included a “chocolate chip,” the chef borrowed a trick from Italian gelaterias. In the dessert world, the term stracciatella, which translates to “little rags,” refers to an ice cream into which melted chocolate has been drizzled, creating delicate, feathery shards which melt on the tongue. (Think fudge ripple meets Magic Shell.) For this creamy vegan coconut sorbet recipe, I decided to adapt Mindy’s technique. While good-quality bittersweet chocolate with a high cacao percentage is loaded with flavor, its nuances sometimes fall flat at low temperatures. Stirring a bit of coconut oil into the chocolate lowers its melting point, allowing its flavor and fragrance to shine through.
Note: if you don’t like chocolate, or just prefer a plain coconut sorbet, feel free to leave the stracciatella out; after churning, simply transfer to an airtight container and freeze until solid.
Ingredients
- Two 13.5-oz. cans coconut milk
- One 15-oz. can sweetened cream of coconut (such as Coco Lopez)
- 1 cup unsweetened coconut water
- 2 Tbsp. aged rum (optional)
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 4 oz. bittersweet chocolate, finely chopped (¾ cup)
- 2 Tbsp. coconut or canola oil