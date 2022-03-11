Once Upon a Paris Bar

This is an Irish take on the classic triple sec-and-cognac sidecar cocktail, first credited to the Ritz Hotel in Paris. The recipe, which is adapted from one served at the Sidecar Bar in Dublin, has a distinctive sweetness from locally sourced Wicklow honey and bee pollen. You can substitute a lightly floral honey with notes of lavender, nettle or heather; bee pollen is available in health food stores and online. Sidecar Bar head bartender Oisin Kelly suggests using Roe & Co. blended whiskey, which is distilled in a former Guinness Brewery powerstation.



Featured in “Ireland’s Whiskey Renaissance Lets You Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day–Minus the Green Beer.”