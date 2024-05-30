Ensaladilla Rusa
One of Spain’s top tapas, this creamy potato salad is all about the homemade mayo and oil-packed tuna.
- Serves
Makes 15 canapés
- Cook
1 hour 30 minutes
Ensaladilla rusa is, after tortilla española, the most ubiquitous and popular pintxo in Spain. With its creamy mishmash of potatoes, hard-boiled egg, mayonnaise, and various canned vegetables and seafood mounded on a piece of bread, it’s a crowd-pleaser. The variations are endless: the type of mayonnaise, the cut of the vegetables, the proportions, and the inclusion of ingredients from canned peas to olives to carrots to red peppers all yield different results. This recipe approximates the ensaladilla from Bar Ezkurra, widely considered one of the best in San Sebastián. Make it as written a few times, then experiment to find your own signature mixture.
Adapted from The Book of Pintxos: Discover the Legendary Small Bites of Basque Country by Marti Buckley. Copyright © 2024. Available from Artisan.
Featured in “A Local’s Pintxo Cheat Sheet to San Sebastián” by Marti Buckley.
Ingredients
- Kosher salt
- 3 large Yukon Gold potatoes (19 oz.), peeled
- 1 medium peeled carrot, ends trimmed
- 7 large eggs
- 3 cups mayonnaise, preferably homemade*, divided
- ¼ cup drained canned green peas
- ¼ cup drained canned tuna ventresca in escabeche, or any good-quality oil-packed tuna, flaked
- 1 baguette, sliced on the bias into 15 pieces
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
*If you use homemade mayo, the ensaladilla will keep for up to 2 days in the fridge, though it’s best enjoyed the same day. With store-bought mayo, it will keep for up to 3 days.
