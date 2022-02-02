Fried Sesame Balls With Sweet Red Bean Filling

These traditional sesame balls are filled with sweet red bean paste and rolled in sesame seeds. While the treat can be found in Chinese bakeries and dim-sum restaurants year-round, it’s considered particularly auspicious to serve them at home in celebration of the Lunar New Year. Round foods symbolize not only the moon, but also the gathering of families.

This recipe is adapted from Kristina Cho’s cookbook, Mooncakes and Milk Bread: Sweet and Savory Recipes Inspired by Chinese Bakeries.

