Georgian Roast Chicken With Bazhe Sauce

Bazhe is a velvety, coriander-scented walnut sauce that’s a staple of Georgian home cooking. In Georgia you’ll often find it served chilled as a sidekick to cold boiled chicken, but we love it even more alongside a freshly roasted bird. The heat draws out the spices’ bouquet and the walnuts’ fragrant oils. Dribble walnut oil over the sauce for extra decadence.

This recipe is adapted from a dish made by Meriko Gubeladze, chef of Ninia’s Garden and Shavi Lomi in Tbilisi, Georgia.

Featured in: “The Walnut Whisperers of Georgia.”