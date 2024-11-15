Recipes

Ginataang Squash

Doctor up coconut cream with garlic, ginger, and chiles for this cozy Filipino side.

  • Serves

    4–6

  • Time

    50 minutes

BOB CROSLIN

By Jamilyn Salonga-Bailey and Lordfer Lalicon

Published on November 15, 2024

The “ginataan” in this ginataang squash recipe refers to the family of coconut milk dishes popular in the Philippines. We prefer kalabasa or kabocha squash here, but ­butternut or any other squash will do. Fish sauce and ginisang bagoóng (shrimp paste), available at Asian groceries, add a nice umami base note but can be omitted. For a milder result, seed the chiles.

Featured in “Make Your Next Dinner Party a Kamayan” by Jasmine Ting.

Ingredients

  • 2 Tbsp. vegetable oil
  • 1 cup thinly sliced garlic
  • 3 yellow onions, finely chopped
  • ½ cup finely chopped ginger
  • ¼ cup finely chopped datil peppers, or bird’s-eye chiles
  • One 2–3-lb. kalabasa, or kabocha squash, peeled, seeded, and cut into 2-in. wedges
  • Two 14-oz. cans unsweetened coconut cream
  • 2½ tsp. kosher salt
  • ¼ cup ginisang bagoóng (shrimp paste; optional)
  • 2 Tbsp. fish sauce (optional)
  • 1 lb. long beans, ends trimmed, steamed
  • Microgreens, for garnish (optional)

Instructions

Step 1

To a large pot over medium heat, add the oil, garlic, and onions and cook, stirring frequently, until softened, 8–10 minutes. Add the ginger and peppers and cook until fragrant, about 2 minutes. Add the squash, turn the heat to low, cover, and cook, stirring occasionally, until it is nearly tender, about 15 minutes. Add the coconut cream and simmer, uncovered, until the squash is tender, about 10 minutes. Stir in the salt and (if using) the ginisang bagoóng and fish sauce. Serve with the beans on the side, and ­sprinkle with microgreens if desired.

