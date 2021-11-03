Gulab jamun, translating to “flowery fruit,” is a traditional dessert enjoyed throughout the Indian Subcontinent. Usually served for celebrations, the syrupy spheres are traditionally perfumed with rosewater and saffron and are individually portioned, for ease in sharing. Best eaten warmed, gulab jamuns are always adorned with a choice of nuts, gold leaf, and occasionally shredded coconut. Nashville-based restauranteur and Chopped judge Maneet Chauhan adds warm baking spices to her version, and stuffs the spheres with a mixture of fresh cheese, pistachios, and cashews.

Featured in: “Meet the Sweet Star of Maneet Chauhan’s Diwali Table.”