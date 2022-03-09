Bairín Breac (Irish-Style Brown Bread)

Chef Cúán Greene’s grandmother Laillí grew up in Connemara, where she learned to bake this hearty tea bread, known as bairín breac or barmbrack in Irish. He says “breac” means speckled, appropriate as the loaf is studded with tea-infused currants and raisins. A “bairín” was originally a rectangular piece of wood placed in front of a horse-drawn cart’s wheels as a brake, and it’s also the shape of the rectangular loaf tin in which this brown bread is baked. While his grandmother would serve it with salted butter, Greene now slices the finished loaf into thick fingers and toasts them on a charcoal grill until smokey and caramelized, then smears each with a savory miso fudge and tops with sea urchin. A wild pivot from the way his grandmother served it. This recipe is based on one she taught him.

Featured in “Our Favorite Irish Recipes for St. Patrick’s Day.”