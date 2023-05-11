Kaiserschmarrn (Austrian Scrambled Pancakes)
This fluffy, crispy torn-up flapjack is a coffee-shop staple in Vienna—and an easy one-pan dish.
- Serves
2
- Cook
40 minutes
Historic old-school cafes dot the streets of Vienna, making it easy to pop in for a melange (a milky espresso drink) and something sweet. I decided to visit the pastry shop, Demel, to try its famous Sachertorte—the chocolate cake that is one of Vienna’s most famous desserts—and other confections. When I reached the shop and peeked into the large glass windows, I saw cooks slinging giant, messy pancakes with little fuss and precision. They were making kaiserschmarrn, another sweet coffeehouse staple in Vienna. Before serving, the pancakes were torn up, creating a texturally interesting dish with crispy edges and soft centers all jumbled together. Dusted with powdered sugar and served with rum-soaked raisins, the casual dish was a delightful contrast to the centuries-old establishment’s grandiose interior. It’s also much easier to make than Sachertorte. This kaiserschmarrn recipe, inspired by Demel’s version, is a simple one-pan dessert—minimal flipping skills required. In the spring and summer, feel free to swap out Demel’s boozy dried fruit pairing for a fresh fruit compote—I like black plums quick-simmered with sugar and cinnamon.—Fatima Khawaja
Ingredients
- 3 large eggs, whites and yolks separated
- 1 Tbsp. plus 2 tsp. sugar
- ¾ cup milk
- 1 tsp. vanilla extract
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- Pinch of kosher salt
- 3 Tbsp. clarified butter, divided
- 2 Tbsp. powdered sugar, for dusting
- Fresh or store-bought fruit compote, for serving (optional)