Halwa (Semolina Pudding with Nuts)

Halwa, a crumbly, pudding-like confection, is enjoyed by many cultures across India and beyond, and may be made with a wide range of different ingredients. British Indian chef Romy Gill tasted a version similar to this one during her second trip to Kashmir. The recipe, which is adapted from her cookbook, On The Himalayan Trail: Recipes and Stories from Kashmir to Ladakh, is fragrant with saffron and green cardamom and garnished with cashews, almonds, and raisins. Enjoy it like she does, paired with a warm cup of chai.

