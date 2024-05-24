Laab Tod (Laab Meatballs)
Served with a sweet-sour-spicy dipping sauce and lettuce for DIY wraps, these Thai fried meatballs are perfect party food.
Laab is a spicy, tangy salad of ground meat and herbs, laced with lime juice and fish sauce and dusted with toasted rice powder. Here, it’s rolled into meatballs that are fried and served with lettuce for wrapping, and a pungent dipping sauce called nam jim jaew. Nashville chef Arnold Myint’s version includes Golden Mountain, a Thai seasoning made with fermented soybeans that adds a deep layer of umami, and is used in many Thai stir-fries and noodle dishes. Don’t be tempted to skip the toasted rice powder in this dish; it’s what gives laab that signature nutty, smoky note.
Ingredients
For the nam jim jaew sauce:
- 2 Tbsp. fish sauce
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 2 Tbsp. Thai seasoning sauce, preferably Golden Mountain
- 2 Tbsp. sugar
- 1½ tsp. ground dried Thai chile flakes
- 3 large garlic cloves, finely chopped (1 Tbsp.)
- One 2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and finely chopped (1 Tbsp.)
For the toasted rice powder:
- ¼ cup uncooked jasmine or glutinous rice
For the meatballs:
- 1¼ lb. ground pork
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped cilantro
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped lemongrass
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped white onion
- 1 Tbsp. fresh lime juice
- 1 Tbsp. finely chopped makrut lime leaves
- 1 Tbsp. fine white rice flour, preferably Erawan
- 1½ tsp. chicken bouillon powder
- 1½ tsp. fish sauce
- 1½ tsp. sugar
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- Vegetable oil
For serving:
- Cilantro leaves
- Mint leaves
- Thinly sliced red onion
- Roasted, salted peanuts
- Green leaf or romaine lettuce leaves
Instructions
