Laab Tod (Laab Meatballs)

Line two baking sheets with parchment. Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Using a tablespoon, scoop the pork mixture, shape into tightly pressed balls (about 1 ounce each), and transfer to a prepared baking sheet. Into a medium pot fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, pour the oil to a depth of 2 inches and turn the heat to medium-high. When the temperature reads 325°F, gently add a few meatballs (do not crowd the pot) and fry until the exteriors are slightly crispy,

about 2 minutes.

Transfer to the second prepared baking sheet, spacing about 1 inch apart. Repeat with the remaining meatballs.