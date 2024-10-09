Lacto-Fermented Hot Sauce
Balanced by sweet carrots and zesty garlic, this fiery condiment is summer in a bottle.
- Makes
About 2 cups
- Time
30 minutes, plus fermenting time
Lacto-fermentation is a simple process that utilizes a salt brine to cultivate Lactobacillus bacteria, preserving foods and transforming their texture and flavor. In a sufficiently salty environment (which is measured by weight at 2 percent of the mixture to be fermented), harmful bacteria can’t survive, allowing the Lactobacillus to produce the natural preservative lactic acid, which can help keep fermented vegetables safe to eat in the fridge for months. It’s important to note this is not the same as canning, which can create shelf-stable preserves—lacto-fermented produce is meant to be kept refrigerated and should be monitored periodically for mold growth or off smells. Still, sterilization can help keep bad bacteria out, and you can easily sterilize your fermentation jars and lids upside-down on a baking sheet in the oven at 250°F for 20 minutes. Fermentation works best at room temperature, preferably out of direct sunlight.
In this recipe, a variety of hot peppers (I used a mix of Hungarian hot peppers, Thai chiles, and habanadas, a unique breed of habanero with zero spice level) are sliced and fermented alongside carrot, garlic, and shallot before being blended into a smooth hot sauce. The carrots provide a subtle sweetness to balance the heat, and the garlic and shallot provide some aromatic oomph. If you’d like a milder hot sauce, you can remove the chile seeds before fermenting. Apple cider vinegar is an optional addition at the end if you like a more tangy hot sauce.
Ingredients
- 1½ lb. assorted hot peppers, stems removed, thinly sliced
- 4 garlic cloves, smashed and peeled
- 1 small carrot, coarsely shredded
- 1 medium shallot, thinly sliced
- Kosher salt
- Apple cider vinegar (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
