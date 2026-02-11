Mrs. Barrenger’s Marmalade

Bring a large, nonreactive pot of ­water to a boil. Working in batches, lower the citrus into the water for 10–15 seconds. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a cutting board. Once cool, under warm running water, use a kitchen towel to scrub off the wax coating.

Pour out the water and place a fine-mesh strainer over the pot. Halve each fruit on the equator, then squeeze over the strainer, reserving the spent halves. Wrap the seeds in cheesecloth, tie with twine, and place in the pot with the juice.

Place a saucer in the freezer. Bring the pot to a boil, then turn the heat to low and simmer until the peels are soft and nearly translucent, about 2 hours.

