Almond Marmalade Thumbprint Cookies
A spoonful of bright, tangy orange preserves transforms rich, nutty shortbread into an even more compelling treat.

By Ryan McCarthy

Published on February 11, 2026

Buttery, crumbly, and faintly ­bitter, these salty-sweet shortbread cookies bridge the Spanish-British divide with crunchy Marcona almonds and a proper English marmalade. For an extra hit of puckering orange, top the cookies with additional marmalade after baking. Salted or toasted almonds can be used; simply halve the kosher salt for the ­former.

Featured in the Fall/Winter 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 205.

  • Makes

    About 24 cookies

  • Time

    30 minutes, plus chilling and cooling

Photo: Tristan deBrauwere • Food Styling: Ryan McCarthy

Ingredients

  • 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup Marcona almonds, preferably raw and unsalted, finely ground
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt
  • 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
  • ⅓ cup sugar
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp. almond extract
  • ½ cup marmalade

Instructions

Step 1

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, almonds, and salt.

Step 2

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar on medium-high until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg yolks, followed by the vanilla and almond extracts, and mix until combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Turn the speed to low and gradually add the flour-almond mixture, mixing just until no white streaks remain. Gather the dough into a ball, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate until firm, at least 30 minutes, or up to 7 days.

Step 3

Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Roll the dough into 1-tablespoon balls and transfer to parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing at least 1 inch apart. Using your thumb or the back of a round measuring spoon, make an indentation in the center of each ball. (Use your fingers to smooth any cracked edges.) Fill each ­cookie with 1 teaspoon of the marmalade.

Step 4

Bake, switching racks and rotating the baking sheets halfway through, until light golden brown, 12–15 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly, then transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely before serving. (The cookies will keep in an airtight ­container for up to 5 days.)
  1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, almonds, and salt.
  2. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar on medium-high until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg yolks, followed by the vanilla and almond extracts, and mix until combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Turn the speed to low and gradually add the flour-almond mixture, mixing just until no white streaks remain. Gather the dough into a ball, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate until firm, at least 30 minutes, or up to 7 days.
  3. Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Roll the dough into 1-tablespoon balls and transfer to parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing at least 1 inch apart. Using your thumb or the back of a round measuring spoon, make an indentation in the center of each ball. (Use your fingers to smooth any cracked edges.) Fill each ­cookie with 1 teaspoon of the marmalade.
  4. Bake, switching racks and rotating the baking sheets halfway through, until light golden brown, 12–15 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly, then transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely before serving. (The cookies will keep in an airtight ­container for up to 5 days.)
Recipes

Almond Marmalade Thumbprint Cookies

A spoonful of bright, tangy orange preserves transforms rich, nutty shortbread into an even more compelling treat.

  • Makes

    About 24 cookies

  • Time

    30 minutes, plus chilling and cooling

Almond Marmalade Thumbprint Cookies
PHOTO: TRISTAN DEBRAUWERE • FOOD STYLING: RYAN MCCARTHY

By Ryan McCarthy

Published on February 11, 2026

Buttery, crumbly, and faintly ­bitter, these salty-sweet shortbread cookies bridge the Spanish-British divide with crunchy Marcona almonds and a proper English marmalade. For an extra hit of puckering orange, top the cookies with additional marmalade after baking. Salted or toasted almonds can be used; simply halve the kosher salt for the ­former.

Featured in the Fall/Winter 2025 issue. See more recipes and stories from Issue 205.

Ingredients

  • 1¼ cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 cup Marcona almonds, preferably raw and unsalted, finely ground
  • ½ tsp. kosher salt
  • 8 Tbsp. unsalted butter, softened
  • ⅓ cup sugar
  • 2 large egg yolks
  • 1 tsp. vanilla extract
  • ½ tsp. almond extract
  • ½ cup marmalade

Instructions

Step 1

In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, almonds, and salt.

Step 2

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar on medium-high until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg yolks, followed by the vanilla and almond extracts, and mix until combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Turn the speed to low and gradually add the flour-almond mixture, mixing just until no white streaks remain. Gather the dough into a ball, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate until firm, at least 30 minutes, or up to 7 days.

Step 3

Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Roll the dough into 1-tablespoon balls and transfer to parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing at least 1 inch apart. Using your thumb or the back of a round measuring spoon, make an indentation in the center of each ball. (Use your fingers to smooth any cracked edges.) Fill each ­cookie with 1 teaspoon of the marmalade.

Step 4

Bake, switching racks and rotating the baking sheets halfway through, until light golden brown, 12–15 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly, then transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely before serving. (The cookies will keep in an airtight ­container for up to 5 days.)
  1. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, almonds, and salt.
  2. In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar on medium-high until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg yolks, followed by the vanilla and almond extracts, and mix until combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Turn the speed to low and gradually add the flour-almond mixture, mixing just until no white streaks remain. Gather the dough into a ball, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate until firm, at least 30 minutes, or up to 7 days.
  3. Position racks in the upper and lower thirds of the oven and preheat to 350°F. Roll the dough into 1-tablespoon balls and transfer to parchment-lined baking sheets, spacing at least 1 inch apart. Using your thumb or the back of a round measuring spoon, make an indentation in the center of each ball. (Use your fingers to smooth any cracked edges.) Fill each ­cookie with 1 teaspoon of the marmalade.
  4. Bake, switching racks and rotating the baking sheets halfway through, until light golden brown, 12–15 minutes. Set aside to cool slightly, then transfer the cookies to a wire rack to cool completely before serving. (The cookies will keep in an airtight ­container for up to 5 days.)

Keep Reading

Mrs. Barrenger’s Marmalade

Mrs. Barrenger’s Marmalade

By Paul Richardson
Île Flottante (Meringue Floating in Crème Anglaise)

Île Flottante

By Daniel Boulud
Tarte aux Pralines Roses

Tarte aux Pralines Roses

By Ryan McCarthy
Pralines Roses

Pralines Roses

By Daniel Boulud
Shoyu-Butter Glazed Daikon

Shoyu-Butter Glazed Daikon

By Chihiro Tomioka
The Best Ginger Liqueur Cocktail Recipes

These Glorious Ginger Cocktails Will Be a Hit at Any Party

By Ryan McCarthy
Mango-Ginger Margarita

Mango-Ginger Margarita

By Le Bernardin
Champurrado Chocolate Pudding

Champurrado Chocolate Pudding

By Jonathan Correa
Honey Ginger French 75

Honey Ginger French 75

By Irene Yoo
Recipes

Continue to Next Story

Want more SAVEUR?

Get our favorite recipes, stories, and more delivered to your inbox.

Subscribe