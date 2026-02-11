Almond Marmalade Thumbprint Cookies

Step 2

In a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the butter and sugar on medium-high until light and fluffy, about 2 minutes. Beat in the egg yolks, followed by the vanilla and almond extracts, and mix until combined, scraping down the sides of the bowl as needed. Turn the speed to low and gradually add the flour-almond mixture, mixing just until no white streaks remain. Gather the dough into a ball, wrap in plastic, and refrigerate until firm, at least 30 minutes, or up to 7 days.