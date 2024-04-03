Oyakodon (Chicken and Egg Rice Bowl)

Instructions

Step 1 Make the niban dashi: To a large pot over low heat, add the konbu and 4¼ cups water. Heat until an instant-read thermometer reaches 150°F when inserted into the water, 10–15 minutes (do not let simmer). Transfer the konbu to a plate and set aside. Turn the heat to high and bring the liquid to a boil. Using chopsticks, stir in the katsuobushi until submerged. Turn the heat to low and simmer for 2 minutes, then remove from the heat and set aside to steep for 5 minutes. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a large bowl, line it with damp paper towels, and strain the dashi. Reserve for another use. (You should have about 3½ cups of ichiban dashi. It can be stored for up to 24 hours in an airtight container in the fridge.) Transfer the katsuobushi to the plate with the konbu and set aside.

Step 2 Clean the pot, then add the reserved konbu and katsuobushi and 2½ cups of water. Bring to a low simmer over medium heat, then cook until the dashi is a pale golden color, about 20 minutes. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a large bowl, line it with damp paper towels, and strain the dashi. Set aside (discard the solids). (You should have about 2 cups of niban dashi.)

Step 3 Make the sauce: To a small pot over medium-high heat, add the mirin, shoyu, sugar, and 1¼ cups of the niban dashi (reserve the remaining for another use). Bring to a boil, then remove from the heat and stir in the katsuobushi. Let the katsuobushi settle to the bottom of the pot, then remove from the heat and set aside to cool. Place a fine-mesh strainer over a large bowl, line it with paper towels, and strain the sauce. Set aside (discard the solids).

Step 4 Make the oyakodon: To a large nonstick skillet over medium heat, add the oil. Once hot, add the chicken skin-side down, and season to taste with salt. Cook until the chicken skin is brown and crisp, about 6 minutes, then turn. Push the chicken to the sides of the skillet and add the onion to the center. Cook, stirring the onion occasionally, until softened, 3–4 minutes. Stir together the chicken and onion, pour the reserved sauce over the top, and bring to a low boil. Turn the heat to medium-low.

Step 5 Into a small bowl, crack the eggs and use a fork to prick the yolks (but do not beat). Pour the eggs over the chicken and onion mixture, and garnish with the mitsuba leaves and stems. Cover with a tight-fitting lid and cook until the egg whites are set but the yolks are still runny, 4–5 minutes. Using a spatula, divide the oyakodon into four sections.