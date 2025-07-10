Pan-Fried Calamari With Chickpeas
Land and sea meet in this simple Greek side enlivened with lemon and fresh herbs.
- Serves
2
- Time
20 minutes
Legumes and seafood are an unlikely yet satisfying pairing that bridges earth and sea. You’ll encounter the combination repeatedly in Volos’ tsipouradika, and this particular meze from Mezen chef Greg Chelmis, simply seasoned with lemon and fresh herbs, showcases the textural versatility of both the squid and the chickpeas.
Featured in “At These Greek Taverns, Order a Drink and the Rest Will Follow” by Derek Sandhaus in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more stories from Issue 204 here.
Ingredients
- 2 Tbsp. extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for serving
- 5 oz. cleaned squid bodies, cut into ¼-in. strips
- ½ tsp. ground cumin
- 1 small garlic clove, finely chopped
- 1 small onion, thinly sliced
- 2 Tbsp. dry white wine
- One 15.5-oz. can chickpeas, ⅓ cup of liquid reserved, drained
- 2 Tbsp. fresh lemon juice, plus finely grated lemon zest, for serving
- 1 Tbsp. yellow mustard
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- Coarsely chopped cilantro, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
- To a large skillet over high heat, add the oil. When it starts to smoke, add the squid, cumin, garlic, and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent and softened slightly, about 2 minutes. Add the wine, scraping up any browned bits, then add the reserved chickpea liquid and cook, stirring frequently, until the liquid is reduced slightly, about 2 minutes.
- To the skillet, add the chickpeas, lemon juice, and mustard and cook, stirring occasionally, until the sauce has thickened, about 2 minutes more. Season to taste with salt and black pepper. Transfer to a wide bowl, drizzle with oil, sprinkle with lemon zest and cilantro, and serve hot.
Continue to Next Story