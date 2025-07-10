Pan-Fried Calamari With Chickpeas

Step 1

To a large skillet over high heat, add the oil. When it starts to smoke, add the squid, cumin, garlic, and onion and cook, stirring occasionally, until the onion is translucent and softened slightly, about 2 minutes. Add the wine, scraping up any browned bits, then add the reserved chickpea liquid and cook, stirring frequently, until the liquid is reduced slightly, about 2 minutes.