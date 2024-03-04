Pastéis de Bacalhau (Cod Cakes)
Crispy, creamy, and brimming with flaked fish, these Portuguese fritters are primo finger food.
- Serves
4–6
- Prep
1 day
- Cook
1 hour
Portugal is known for its dizzying array of salt cod dishes, but this pastéis de bacalhau recipe from Pica-Pau restaurant is Lisbon on a plate. When shopping for these crispy cod cakes, seek out pliable, white bacalhau fillets that aren’t stringy or yellowed, and note that desalting time will vary depending on thickness (extra-thick fillets can take up to three days to mellow out). The traditional way to shape pastéis de bacalhau is to use two spoons to make quenelles, but rolling the croquettes by hand is easier for those unfamiliar with the technique.
Featured in “The Top 13 Dishes to Try in Lisbon,” by Kitty Greenwald.
Ingredients
- 1 lb. dried salt cod
- 2 garlic cloves
- 1 bay leaf
- 1 lb. Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and cut into 1-in. cubes
- ⅓ cup extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for frying
- 1 small onion, finely chopped
- 2 Tbsp. finely chopped parsley leaves
- 1 large egg, beaten
- Fine salt and freshly ground black pepper
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
