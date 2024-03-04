Pastéis de Bacalhau (Cod Cakes)

Instructions

Step 1 In a medium bowl, cover the cod with 2 quarts of water. Refrigerate for 24–36 hours, changing the water two or three times.

Step 2 Drain the cod and transfer to a medium pot along with the garlic and bay leaf. Cover with 2 quarts of water and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to medium and simmer until the fish flakes easily, about 10 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a bowl (discard the bay leaf and garlic; do not discard the water). When cool enough to handle, peel off and discard the fish skin, pick out any bones, and use a fork to flake into small pieces. Set aside.

Step 3 To the cooking water, add the potatoes and enough water to barely cover (if needed) and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to medium and simmer until soft when pierced with a fork, 10–14 minutes.

Step 4 Meanwhile, to a large skillet set over medium heat, add the oil and onions. Cook, stirring occasionally, until soft and translucent (do not brown), about 9 minutes. Remove from the heat.

Step 5 Drain the potatoes and transfer to a large bowl. Using a potato masher, mash until smooth. Set aside to cool slightly, about 10 minutes. Stir in the parsley, egg, reserved cod and onions, and salt and black pepper to taste. Divide into 2-tablespoon portions, then use your hands to roll the portions into balls. Shape each ball into a 2-inch-long oval with tapered ends and transfer to a plate.