Chilled Tomato-Strawberry Soup
What to do with those extra berries languishing in the fridge? Blitz them into bright, zippy Polish chłodnik.
- Serves
4
- Cook
1 hour 45 minutes
I once read that food scientists say tomatoes and strawberries are made of the same flavor components, so they can be used interchangeably in cooking. I respectfully disagree; however, these two fruits do go together perfectly. My modern take—combining strawberries with garlic and dill—may seem unusual, but the strawberries make a subtle complement to the tomato flavor. You can also replace the strawberries with watermelon, raspberries, cherries, apricots, or melon.
Adapted from Polish’d: Modern Vegetarian Cooking from Global Poland © Michał Korkosz, 2023. Reprinted by permission of the publisher, The Experiment.
Featured in “Moving Past Pierogi: The New Face of Polish Cuisine” by Olga Mecking.
Ingredients
For the soup:
- 1½ lb. tomatoes, coarsely chopped
- 1 cup halved hulled strawberries
- ½ cup sour cream or Greek yogurt
- 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
- 1 garlic clove
- 1 small red onion, quartered
- 1 thick sourdough or baguette slice, torn
- Fine salt and freshly ground black pepper
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 cup halved cherry tomatoes
- Dill flowers, for garnish (optional)
For the crispy garlic oil:
- ¼ cup olive oil
- 1 Tbsp. sesame seeds
- ½ tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
- 3 garlic cloves, thinly sliced
- Pinch fine salt
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story