Rib Eye With Roasted Garlic

Instructions

Step 1 Prepare the steak: Season the rib eye with the kosher salt and black pepper. Set aside to come to room temperature, about 45 minutes.

Step 2 Meanwhile, make the roasted garlic: Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 425°F. Drizzle ½ teaspoon of the oil over the cut side of the garlic and season with a pinch of kosher salt and black pepper. Wrap the garlic in foil and bake until the cloves are softened and slightly golden, about 30 minutes. Remove the garlic from the foil and set aside. Leave the oven on.

Step 3 To a large cast iron skillet over medium-high heat, add the remaining oil. When it’s hot and shimmering, place the shallots cut-side down around the edges of the skillet. Using tongs, hold the steak on its side in the center of the skillet and cook the fat cap, undisturbed, until crisp and some of the fat has rendered, 1–2 minutes. Lay the steak ﬂat and cook until deep golden brown on the bottom, 2–3 minutes.

Step 4 Meanwhile, flip the shallots after 3 minutes (they should be nicely charred) and season with a pinch of kosher salt. Add the butter and a rosemary sprig.

Step 5 Flip the steak and continue cooking, spooning some of the melted butter on top, until golden brown on the second side, 2–3 minutes more. Place the reserved garlic head cut-side down in the skillet. Bake until an instant-read thermometer inserted into the thickest part of the steak reads 130°F–135°F for medium-rare, about 5 minutes.

Step 6 Transfer the steak to a cutting board and set aside to rest for 5 minutes. Transfer the shallots and garlic to a serving plate. Slice the steak against the grain into ½-inch-thick slices, then transfer to the serving plate and pour over any juices from the skillet and cutting board. Sprinkle with ﬂaky salt and garnish with the remaining rosemary sprig.