Rose Veal Grillades and Grits

Instructions

Step 1 Prepare the grillades: On a large cutting board, cut the veal against the grain into ⅜-inch slices. Transfer to a large bowl, add 2 teaspoons of the Cajun spice, then season lightly with salt and black pepper. Add 1 cup of the flour, toss lightly to coat the veal, then using your hands to shake off any excess flour, transfer the veal to a clean plate.

Step 2 Into a heavy-bottomed pot fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, pour the oil to a depth of 2 inches. Turn the heat to medium-high, and when the temperature reads 350°F, working in batches and without crowding the pan, fry the veal, turning occasionally, until golden brown on all sides, 5–8 minutes per batch. Using a slotted spoon, transfer the veal to a large baking dish and set aside. Discard the oil (or save for another use), wipe the pot clean, and return to the stove.

Step 3 In the same pot, heat the lard until it is hot but not smoking. Whisk in the remaining flour and cook, stirring continuously, until the roux is smooth and the color of peanut butter, 5–15 minutes. Remove from the heat and stir in the onion, celery, poblano, and garlic, then set aside to cool at room temperature.

Step 4 Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 300°F.

Step 5 In a small pot, bring the chicken stock to a boil over high heat. Pour off and discard any oil that has risen to the top of the reserved roux, then return the pot of roux to the stove, turn the heat to medium, and whisk in the hot chicken stock. Bring to a full boil, then turn the heat down to simmer, skimming any fat that rises to the surface, until the sauce has thickened, about 10 minutes. Stir in the tomatoes and the remaining Cajun spice, season to taste with salt and black pepper, then pour the gravy over the reserved veal. Cover with aluminum foil and bake until the meat is tender and the gravy is slightly reduced, about 1½ hours.

Step 6 Make the grits: To a medium pot set over high heat, add 4 cups of water and bring to a boil. Add the grits and cook, stirring continuously, until the water boils again, then turn the heat to low and continue cooking, stirring frequently, until the grits are thick and creamy, 20–40 minutes. Stir in the heavy cream and butter, then season to taste with salt and black pepper.