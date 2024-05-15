Rose Veal Paprikash
Sweet and smoked paprikas bring depth and balance to this Kentucky take on the iconic Hungarian dish.
- Serves
4–6
- Cook
5 hours 45 minutes
Ouita Michel traveled to Hungary with her parents on a fateful trip in the summer of 1985. There, the Kentucky chef fell in love with paprika and the many soups and stews Hungarian home cooks make with it. Michel grew up eating veal ethically raised on her family’s cattle farm in Wyoming, and when Our Home Place Meat started promoting its rose veal program, Michel decided to create a home-grown version of Hungarian veal paprikash. Chuck or rump roast (or a combination of the two) work best in this dish.
Unlike traditional veal, which typically comes from young cattle raised in unsanitary feedlots, rose veal (also called rose beef) is always pasture-raised, and can be purchased online from Our Home Place Meat, a cooperative of farmers dedicated to high animal welfare standards.
Featured in “Veal’s Reputation is Complicated—And Worth Reassessing” by Keith Pandolfi.
Ingredients
- 4 lb. rose veal stew meat, cut into 2-in. pieces
- 2½ cups dry white wine
- 3 bay leaves
- Handful of fresh mint, oregano, fennel fronds, and thyme
- 1 tsp. whole black peppercorns
- Kosher salt
- 1 Tbsp. curry powder
- 3 Tbsp. olive oil
- 3 medium carrots, peeled and thinly sliced
- 1 celery stalk, thinly sliced
- 1 medium yellow onion, thinly sliced
- 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 1 Tbsp. sweet paprika
- 1 tsp. smoked paprika
- 1 cup fresh tomato juice or tomato purée
- 1 cup chicken stock
- 1 cup thinly sliced roasted red peppers
- 2 tsp. cornstarch dissolved in 2 Tbsp. water
- ½ cup sour cream
- Cayenne pepper (optional)
- Cooked grits, egg noodles, or rice pilaf, for serving
- Finely chopped parsley, for garnish
Instructions
