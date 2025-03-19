Sfinci di San Giuseppe
Studded with raisins and topped with ricotta and candied citrus, these sweet fritters are a St. Joseph’s Day tradition.
- Makes
About 16–20
- Time
2 hours
Food writer Cindy Salvato’s nonna would make these fried sfinci for the Feast of San Giuseppe (St. Joseph) every year. While Salvato’s grandmother was partial to serving the fritters hot out of the oil and smothered in sugar, Salvato lets the sugared donuts cool completely, then finishes them with a dollop of creamy ricotta and a sliver of candied orange peel. Either way, you can’t go wrong with this family recipe. If you don’t have a stand mixer, you can use a large bowl, a wooden spoon, and some elbow grease to mix the dough.
Ingredients
For the dough:
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 2 tsp. active dry yeast
- 4¼ cups all-purpose flour
- 2 tsp. finely grated orange zest
- 1½ tsp. kosher salt
- 1 cup raisins
For the ricotta topping (optional):
- 2 cups whole-milk ricotta
- ½ cup confectioners sugar
- 2 tsp. finely grated orange zest
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
For frying and finishing:
- 3 cups sugar
- Vegetable oil, for frying (2–3 cups)
- Thinly sliced candied orange peels, for garnish (optional)
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
- Make the dough: To a stand mixer fitted with a dough hook, add the sugar, yeast, and 2 cups of lukewarm water and mix on low just until combined. Set aside until the yeast is dissolved and the mixture is foamy, about 10 minutes. Add the flour, orange zest, and salt and mix on medium until the dough comes together and no dry bits remain, about 5 minutes. (The dough will be sticky. Don’t be tempted to add extra flour.) Add the raisins and continue mixing until incorporated, about 1 minute. Cover the bowl with a kitchen towel and set aside in a warm place until the dough is doubled in size, about 1 hour.
- Meanwhile, make the ricotta topping: In a medium bowl, stir together the ricotta, confectioners sugar, orange zest, and vanilla. Cover and refrigerate.
- Fry the sfinci: Line a baking sheet with paper towels. Place the sugar in a large bowl. Into a large skillet fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, pour 1 inch of oil and turn the heat to medium. When the temperature reaches 350°F (a pinch of dough added to the oil should sizzle immediately), punch down the dough, dip a large metal spoon into the hot oil (this will help the dough release from the spoon), and scoop about ¼-cup portions of the dough into the oil. You should be able to fit 4–5 portions in the skillet. Cook, flipping the sfinci with a fork halfway through and adjusting the heat if they start to brown too quickly, until golden brown on both sides, about 8 minutes total. Using the fork, carefully remove the sfinci, tapping the fork on the side of the skillet to shake off excess oil, and drop them into the bowl of sugar. Immediately turn the sfinci to coat on all sides with sugar (the sugar sticks better when they are hot). Transfer to the prepared baking sheet. Repeat this process with the remaining dough, bringing the oil back to temperature between batches.
- Serve the sfinci immediately as is. Alternatively, set the sfinci aside to cool completely, then top each with a spoonful of the ricotta mixture and a slice of candied orange peel, and serve.
Continue to Next Story