Zeppole di San Giuseppe

Make the fritters: To a medium pot over medium-high heat, add the milk, butter, rum, 2 teaspoons of the sugar, and the salt. Bring to a boil. Add the flour and cook, stirring continuously with a wooden spoon, until the dough begins to dry, 2–3 minutes. Transfer to a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. With the mixer running on medium-high, add the eggs one at a time, beating each egg until well incorporated before adding the next one.

Transfer the dough to a piping bag fitted with a ½-inch star tip and pipe 2½-inch-diameter rounds onto a large sheet of parchment, spacing about 2 inches apart. Using scissors, cut out the paper around each fritter and set aside.

Step 5