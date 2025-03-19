Zeppole di San Giuseppe
Choux pastry and sweet ricotta are the base of this iconic St. Joseph’s Day treat.
- Makes
About 20
- Time
45 minutes
Known as zeppole di San Giuseppe, these Southern Italian treats—crunchy fritters made with choux pastry and topped with pastry cream and Amarena cherries—are traditional for celebrating the Feast of St. Joseph and Father’s Day, which are both on March 19th in Italy. This version uses a ricotta filling infused with a bit of orange and cinnamon in lieu of pastry cream.
Featured in “Sicilian Sweets” in the March 2011 issue and “St. Joseph’s Day in New England Means Deep-Fried Italian Pastries” by Cindy Salvato.
Ingredients
For the fritters:
- 1¼ cups whole milk
- 5 Tbsp. unsalted butter
- 1 Tbsp. white rum
- 2 tsp. plus 1 cup sugar, separated
- ¼ tsp. kosher salt
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 5 large eggs
- 1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon
- Vegetable oil, for frying
- Amarena cherries, halved, for garnish
For the filling:
- 1 lb. ricotta, drained overnight in a cheesecloth-lined strainer, or ricotta impastata
- 1 cup confectioners sugar, sifted
- 2 tsp. vanilla extract
- 1 tsp. ground cinnamon
- 1 tsp. finely grated orange zest
Instructions
- Make the fritters: To a medium pot over medium-high heat, add the milk, butter, rum, 2 teaspoons of the sugar, and the salt. Bring to a boil. Add the flour and cook, stirring continuously with a wooden spoon, until the dough begins to dry, 2–3 minutes. Transfer to a stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment. With the mixer running on medium-high, add the eggs one at a time, beating each egg until well incorporated before adding the next one.
- Transfer the dough to a piping bag fitted with a ½-inch star tip and pipe 2½-inch-diameter rounds onto a large sheet of parchment, spacing about 2 inches apart. Using scissors, cut out the paper around each fritter and set aside.
- In a small bowl, combine the cinnamon and remaining sugar. Set aside.
- Make the filling: In a large bowl, whisk together the ricotta, confectioners sugar, vanilla, cinnamon, and orange zest until smooth, 2–3 minutes. Transfer to a piping bag fitted with a ½-inch star tip. Set aside.
- Line a baking sheet with paper towels. Into a large pot fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, pour 2 inches of oil and turn the heat to medium-high. When the temperature reaches 350°F, working in batches, invert the fritters into the oil. Baste the parchment with the oil until they release, then remove the parchment with tongs. Fry the fritters, turning once, until puffed and light brown, 3–4 minutes total. Transfer the fritters to the prepared baking sheet to drain briefly, then drop them into the bowl of cinnamon sugar, toss to coat evenly, and transfer to a platter. Repeat this process with the remaining dough, bringing the oil back to temperature between batches.
- Pipe about 1 heaping tablespoon of the ricotta filling into the center of each fritter and top with a cherry half. Serve immediately.
