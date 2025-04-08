Khao Man Gai Tod (Fried Chicken Rice With Sweet Chili Sauce)

Instructions

Step 1 Make the sweet chili sauce: In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch and 3 tablespoons of water until dissolved; set aside. In a food processor, pulse the garlic, chiles, bell pepper, and ⅓ cup of water until a grainy paste forms. Scrape into a small pot and turn the heat to medium. Stir in the sugar, vinegar, and salt and bring to a simmer. Turn the heat to low and cook until slightly darkened, about 5 minutes more. Stir in the cornstarch mixture, turn the heat to medium and cook, stirring continuously, until the sauce returns to a simmer and thickens. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Step 2 Make the chicken and rice: Remove the bones, skin, and any excess fat from the chicken thighs, reserving the skin and fat from three of the thighs. (Discard the rest or save for another use.) In a medium bowl, toss the thighs with 1 tablespoon of salt, the sugar, and white pepper. Cover and marinate in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, or up to 24 hours.

Step 3 Meanwhile, to a large bowl, add the rice, cover with cold water, and stir to release any excess starch. Drain the rice and repeat until the water is no longer cloudy, 3–4 times. Drain the rice and set aside.

Step 4 To a large pot over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil and the reserved chicken skin and fat and cook, turning occasionally, until the fat has rendered and the skin is crisp and golden, about 5 minutes. Turn the heat to low, add the garlic and ginger, and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the rice and cook, stirring continuously, until the rice is shiny and translucent, about 1 minute. Stir in 4½ cups of water and 2 teaspoons of salt and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and set aside, covered, until ready to serve.

Step 5 To a large pot fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, add 4 cups of vegetable oil and turn the heat to medium-high. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the tempura flour, 2 cups of cold water, and a pinch of salt. To a shallow bowl, add the all-purpose flour. Pat the chicken thighs dry with paper towels, then lightly dredge in the flour and transfer to a large plate. When the oil temperature reaches 350°F, dip one chicken thigh into the tempura batter, letting any excess drip back into the bowl, then carefully lower it into the oil. Working in batches (do not crowd the pot), repeat with the remaining thighs and fry, turning once, until crisp and golden brown, 10–12 minutes total. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a rack set over a baking sheet to drain. Bring the oil back up to temperature between each batch.

Step 6 Slice the chicken thighs crosswise into ½-inch strips and transfer to a platter. Top with cilantro and scallions and serve with cucumber slices and the reserved rice and sweet chili sauce on the side.