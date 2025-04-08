Khao Man Gai Tod (Fried Chicken Rice With Sweet Chili Sauce)
The homemade Thai condiment is the perfect foil to these crispy, crackly thighs.
- Serves
4
- Time
1 hour 30 minutes
Each year, dozens of Thai families like mine come to the Wat Nitadsasanakhun Buddhist Temple in Okeechobee, Florida, to offer alms in the form of a grand feast for Songkran, the three-day Thai New Year festival that begins on April 13. Songkran is also known as the Water Festival, and celebrants often splash water on one another in a cleansing ritual to invite good fortune. But for my family, who runs Peppermint restaurant in Royal Palm Beach, it’s all about the food. For the past two decades, my grandmother, Amornsri Domrongchai, and her four sisters have stayed up late into the night preparing meals for the monks and hundreds of attendees. “It takes a week to get everything ready,” says my aunt Thiraporn, who has been working in the kitchen for 20 years.
When celebrating Songkran, rice represents nourishment and prosperity, and my family always makes this khao man gai tod. The Thai name for sweet chili sauce is nam jim gai, which literally translates to “dipping sauce for chicken,” although it is a classic accompaniment to many fried Thai dishes. Tempura flour, which contains a small amount of cornstarch and baking soda, makes for extra-crispy fried chicken; you can find it at Asian markets or online. Feel free to remove the seeds of the chiles for a milder sauce. —Ali Domrongchai
Featured in “Buddhist New Year in Okeechobee” by Ali Domrongchai in the Spring/Summer 2025 issue. See more stories from Issue 204 here.
Ingredients
For the sweet chili sauce:
- 1 Tbsp. cornstarch
- 6 garlic cloves, coarsely chopped
- 2–3 red bird’s-eye chiles, halved
- 1 medium red bell pepper, seeded and finely chopped
- ¾ cup sugar
- ⅔ cup rice vinegar
- 2 tsp. kosher salt
For the chicken and rice:
- 3 lb. bone-in skin-on chicken thighs
- Kosher salt
- 1 Tbsp. sugar
- 1 tsp. white pepper
- 3 cups jasmine rice
- 4 cups plus 1 Tbsp. vegetable oil, divided
- 6 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- One 2-oz. piece fresh ginger, thinly sliced
- 2 cups tempura flour
- ½ cup all-purpose flour
- 1 large cucumber, peeled, halved lengthwise, seeded, and cut into ¼-in. slices
- Cilantro sprigs and sliced scallions, for serving
Instructions
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
Step 4
Step 5
Step 6
- Make the sweet chili sauce: In a small bowl, stir together the cornstarch and 3 tablespoons of water until dissolved; set aside. In a food processor, pulse the garlic, chiles, bell pepper, and ⅓ cup of water until a grainy paste forms. Scrape into a small pot and turn the heat to medium. Stir in the sugar, vinegar, and salt and bring to a simmer. Turn the heat to low and cook until slightly darkened, about 5 minutes more. Stir in the cornstarch mixture, turn the heat to medium and cook, stirring continuously, until the sauce returns to a simmer and thickens. Remove from the heat and set aside to cool to room temperature. Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
- Make the chicken and rice: Remove the bones, skin, and any excess fat from the chicken thighs, reserving the skin and fat from three of the thighs. (Discard the rest or save for another use.) In a medium bowl, toss the thighs with 1 tablespoon of salt, the sugar, and white pepper. Cover and marinate in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, or up to 24 hours.
- Meanwhile, to a large bowl, add the rice, cover with cold water, and stir to release any excess starch. Drain the rice and repeat until the water is no longer cloudy, 3–4 times. Drain the rice and set aside.
- To a large pot over medium heat, add 1 tablespoon of the vegetable oil and the reserved chicken skin and fat and cook, turning occasionally, until the fat has rendered and the skin is crisp and golden, about 5 minutes. Turn the heat to low, add the garlic and ginger, and cook until fragrant, about 1 minute. Add the rice and cook, stirring continuously, until the rice is shiny and translucent, about 1 minute. Stir in 4½ cups of water and 2 teaspoons of salt and bring to a boil. Turn the heat to medium-low, cover, and simmer until the water is absorbed, about 15 minutes. Turn off the heat and set aside, covered, until ready to serve.
- To a large pot fitted with a deep-fry thermometer, add 4 cups of vegetable oil and turn the heat to medium-high. Meanwhile, in a large bowl, whisk together the tempura flour, 2 cups of cold water, and a pinch of salt. To a shallow bowl, add the all-purpose flour. Pat the chicken thighs dry with paper towels, then lightly dredge in the flour and transfer to a large plate. When the oil temperature reaches 350°F, dip one chicken thigh into the tempura batter, letting any excess drip back into the bowl, then carefully lower it into the oil. Working in batches (do not crowd the pot), repeat with the remaining thighs and fry, turning once, until crisp and golden brown, 10–12 minutes total. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a rack set over a baking sheet to drain. Bring the oil back up to temperature between each batch.
- Slice the chicken thighs crosswise into ½-inch strips and transfer to a platter. Top with cilantro and scallions and serve with cucumber slices and the reserved rice and sweet chili sauce on the side.
Keep Reading
Continue to Next Story