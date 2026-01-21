Tourment d’Amour

Instructions

Step 1 Make the dough: In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour and salt. Scatter the butter over the surface and, using your fingertips or a bench scraper, incorporate it into the flour mixture until it resembles coarse meal with some larger butter pieces still visible. Drizzle 2 tablespoons of ice water over the mixture and, using a fork or your hands, begin to bring the dough together. Add more water 1 tablespoon at a time until the dough just holds when pressed—it shouldn’t be sticky. Form the dough into a flat disk, then wrap in plastic and chill for at least 30 minutes.

Step 2 Make the coconut jam: To a medium pot over medium heat, add the coconut, sugar, a pinch of salt, and ¾ cup of water. Cook, stirring continuously, until the mixture thickens, pulls away from the sides of the pot, and has a glossy, jam‑like texture, 8–10 minutes. Remove the pot from the heat. Stir in the lime zest and vanilla if desired, then set aside to cool completely.

Step 3 Position a rack in the center of the oven and preheat to 350°F. On a lightly floured work surface, roll the dough into a 12-inch round. Transfer to a 9‑inch tart pan with a removable bottom, gently pressing into the corners. Trim any excess dough, then prick the bottom all over with a fork. Refrigerate for 20 minutes to rest and prevent shrinking.

Step 4 Line the tart shell with parchment and fill with pie weights or dried beans. Bake for 12 minutes, then remove the weights and paper and continue baking until the crust is pale golden, 4–6 minutes more. Set aside to cool slightly, leaving the oven on.

Step 5 Assemble the filling: Spread the coconut jam over the shell in an even layer, smoothing the surface with a small offset spatula or the back of a spoon.

Step 6 Make the génoise: To a large bowl, add the sugar and eggs. Using a hand mixer, beat on high until the mixture triples in size, becomes pale and thick, and leaves ribbons when the whisk is lifted, 8–10 minutes. Using a silicone spatula, fold in a pinch of salt and the vanilla if desired. Sift about a third of the flour over the egg mixture, then gently fold in with the spatula. Continue sifting the remaining flour over the egg mixture in two batches, folding gently after each addition until just incorporated.

Step 7 Pour the génoise over the coconut layer, gently spreading until it completely covers the jam and sits evenly in the pan. (The batter should not come up too high or it will rise and create a dome effect, covering the outer tart crust.) Bake until the génoise is set and light golden on top and a toothpick inserted into the center comes out clean (be careful not to prod too much or it may deflate), about 20 minutes.

Step 8 Carefully transfer the tart to a wire rack and set aside to cool, then cut into wedges and serve.