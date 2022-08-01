In the remote mountains of Baja, Mexico, is an oasis called Flora Farms. The property cultivates all of its produce—including watermelons, which grow in abundance year round. With them, they make agua fresca. Saveur’s test kitchen manager, Fatima Khawaja, came home with this recipe for their Watermelon Farm Julep, which is subtly sweet and just the right amount of sour. Flora Farms recommends using Matusalém rum here, but if you can’t find it, Bacardi is a good substitute.

For the mint syrup: 1½ cup lightly packed mint leaves, plus more for garnish

¼ cup honey, agave syrup, or sugar For the cocktail: 3 oz. watermelon agua fresca

2 oz. white rum

¾ oz. fresh lime juice

½ oz. fresh orange juice

½ oz. mint syrup (from above)

¼ oz. Cointreau, or triple sec Instructions Make the mint syrup: In a small pot set over medium heat, bring 1 cup of water, the honey, and mint leaves to a boil. Turn the heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the sugar has dissolved, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let steep for at least 1 hour. Using a fine-mesh sieve, strain the syrup into an airtight container. (Leftover syrup can be refrigerated for up to 2 weeks.) Make the cocktail: Fill a tall glass with ice. Pour in the agua fresca, rum, lime juice, orange juice, mint syrup, and Cointreau. Using a swizzle stick or spoon, stir well. Garnish with mint leaves.