If you’re like us, there’s at least one splurge-worthy tool or appliance on your radar; You know it’s a worthwhile investment that you’ll use for years to come, but can’t quite justify the spend. Now’s your chance to upgrade your hardest-working items as Black Friday and Cyber Monday herald the best deals and discounts of the year, spanning cookware, bakeware, appliances, tabletop, and more.

With the exceptional amount of offers that are swirling around in your inbox, it’s hard to cut through the clutter. So, let us help you with that. Ahead, we curated the strongest offers on products we’ve used and loved from brands we trust and recommend. We’ll see you at the checkout.

Editor’s Note: Prices are subject to change. As always, the length of each sale depends on the retailer. We are monitoring offers throughout the weekend so check back in for new additions.

Appliances

Bakeware

Cookware

Tabletop

Food and Drink

Every product is independently selected and vetted by editors. Things you buy through our links may earn us a commission.