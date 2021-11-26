28 Standout Finds That Cut Through the Black Friday Clutter, From KitchenAid, Staub, and More
Upgrade your hardest-working tools.
If you’re like us, there’s at least one splurge-worthy tool or appliance on your radar; You know it’s a worthwhile investment that you’ll use for years to come, but can’t quite justify the spend. Now’s your chance to upgrade your hardest-working items as Black Friday and Cyber Monday herald the best deals and discounts of the year, spanning cookware, bakeware, appliances, tabletop, and more.
With the exceptional amount of offers that are swirling around in your inbox, it’s hard to cut through the clutter. So, let us help you with that. Ahead, we curated the strongest offers on products we’ve used and loved from brands we trust and recommend. We’ll see you at the checkout.
Editor’s Note: Prices are subject to change. As always, the length of each sale depends on the retailer. We are monitoring offers throughout the weekend so check back in for new additions.
Appliances
- Vitamix KC33000, Black A3300 Ascent Series Smart Blender (was $500; now $390)
- Instant Pot Pro Crisp 11-in-1 Electric Pressure Cooker (was $250; now $170)
- Philips Pasta Maker Plus (was $299; now $199)
- Revolution InstaGLO R180 Toaster (was $300; now $250)
- CRUXGG Air Fryer (was $170; now $136)
- Ooni Koda 12 Gas Powered Pizza Oven (was $399; now $319 at 20% off sitewide)
- Breville Joule Sous Vide (was $200; now $160)
- Hurom HP Slow Juicer (was $379; now $303)
Bakeware
- Great Jones 7-Piece Bakeware Set (was $265; now $215)
- Mosser Glass 3-Piece Mixing Bowl Set (was $82; now $66)
- Made-in 3-Piece Bakeware Set (was $217; now $132)
- Le Creuset Square Bakers, Set Of 2 (was $67; now $50)
Cookware
- Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Sauteuse Oven, 3.5 qt, Cerise (was $300; now $200)
- Staub Cast Iron Cocotte with Glass lid, 4 qt (was $400; now $130)
- Buffalo 15-Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker (was $459; now $365)
- Our Place Always Pan (was $145; now $99)
Tabletop
- Rainbow Steak Knives, Set of 12 (was $345; now $285 with code: GREATGIFTS)
- Wüsthof Mignon Stainless Olivewood 10-Piece Steak and Carving Set (was $140; now $112)
- Olann Double Old Fashioned, Set of 2 (was $160; now $128)
- Chilewich Basketweave Placemat (was $16; now $13)
Food and Drink
- Flamingo Estate Olive Olive and Blackberry Vinegar Duo (was $74; now $60)
- Ibérico Pork Box (was $159; now $137 with code: BLACKFRIDAY)
- Spicewalla Kitchen Essentials (was $99; 20% off sitewide starting 11/26)
- Russ and Daughters New York Brunch (was $189; 20% off with code: GIVEGOLD21)
Kitchen Tools
- KitchenAid Pasta Roller Attachment (was $90; now $60)
- Shun Classic 2-Piece Knife Set (was $150; now $100)
- Maison Plus Heavyweight Gold Measuring Cups & Spoons Set (was $56; now $45)
- Peugot Cast Iron Pepper Mill (was $65; now $52)
