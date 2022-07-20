Every so often, a kitchen appliance comes around that makes people go wild: Enter the Great Fellow Kettle. Released last October, the initial launch of this Great Jones x Fellow collab sold out in just days. And the two times it’s been restocked since have been much the same, racking up a waitlist of over 1,000 people.

This week, Great Jones restocked the much-loved Stagg EKG electric kettle, which is currently accepting preorders for shipping in August. So if you’ve been wanting one, smash that add to cart button immediately

What makes this kettle such a coveted item?

The color, for one. This collab comes in a limited edition hue: broccoli (a forest green shade) with a cheerful mustard-colored dial, marrying Great Jones’ signature bright colors with Fellow’s eye-catching modern shape.

Why Should I Buy a Gooseneck Kettle?

Let’s get into the specifics: this is a gooseneck kettle, perfect for pour-over coffees, though of course, you can use it for anything you’d typically use a kettle for. The kettle itself is made of stainless steel that sits on a matching plastic base. The temperature ranges from 135-212 degrees F that you can adjust through the kettle’s built-in temperature control system, which includes a timer. Plus, its compact size makes it super easy to keep on your countertop without sacrificing much space, while its fun colorway and elegant shape will make it a stunning addition. (Check out more on why a gooseneck kettle is the best choice for pour overs here.)

Exclusively available on Great Jones’ website, this kettle has garnered 4.8 stars, with buyers loving how stylish the kettle is and how well it both heats and holds heat. That being said, some buyers mentioned having issues with the power button not turning the kettle on. However, most don’t seem to have this issue.

So, if you’re looking for a great gift for a loved one or to treat yourself to a new kettle, grab up the Great Fellow before it’s gone again!